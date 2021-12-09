HashiCorp Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $80.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by HashiCorp. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by HashiCorp, are expected to be $1.22 billion. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol “HCP.” The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, HashiCorp has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,295,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, William Blair, Blaylock Van, LLC, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on December [8], 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Contact

Alex Kurtz,

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@hashicorp.com

415.301.3250

Media & Analyst Contact

Kate Lehman

Director, Corporate Communications

media@hashicorp.com

510.603.7342