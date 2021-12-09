Enterprise Quantum Computing Market to Reach $18.33 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise quantum computing market generated $1.37 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $18.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 29.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

An increase in investments in quantum computing technology, demand for high-performance computing, and demand from medical research and financial markets drive the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market. However, operational challenges and stability & error correction issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the advent of on-premises quantum computers for businesses and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (350 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5143

Covid-19 Scenario:

Various organizations across the world adopted advanced computing techniques to enhance their business processes amid shift to “work from home” culture and improve operational efficiency.

Countries installed enterprise quantum computing applications and implemented various solutions to maintain operations in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the enterprise quantum computing market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5143



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global enterprise quantum computing market based on component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 33.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the optimization segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share of the global enterprise quantum computing industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cyber security segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 34.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5143

Leading players of the global enterprise quantum computing market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Group, Google, D-Wave Systems Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ID Quantique, Rigetti & Co, Inc., Microsoft, and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.