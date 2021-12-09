Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market to Generate $2.03 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market generated $1.11 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for premium automobiles in developing countries and surge in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology drive the growth of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market. However, high costs and malfunctioning issues of pneumatic seating solutions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, retrofitting of existing automotive vehicles and adoption of lightweight and durable seating solutions create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production facilities in the automotive sector have been stopped due to lockdown measures, unavailability of the workforce, and disrupted supply chain across the globe. This affected the production volumes of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system.

The demand for assembly and production of different vehicle types such as light commercial vehicle, passenger vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles decreased significantly due to stoppage of daily activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market based on vehicle type, propulsion type, function, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on propulsion type, the ICE vehicles segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share of the market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market analyzed in the research include Adient plc, Continental AG, Alfmeier, Gentherm, Faurecia, Kongsberg Automotive, Grammer AG, Leggat and Platt, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch GMB, Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku. TS Tech, and Tangtring Seating Technology Inc.

