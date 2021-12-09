Aramis Group: 2021 objectives achieved and 2022 objectives upgraded

English French

Arcueil, 9 December 2021

2021 Annual Results

Objectives achieved and continuation of profitable growth strategy

Upgrade of 2022 objectives

Fiscal year ended 30th September 2021

Strong growth in 2021 with pro forma 1 revenue 2 of 1.361 billion euros, up +25.9%; the Group now generates more than 50% of its revenue outside France

revenue of 1.361 billion euros, up +25.9%; the Group now generates more than 50% of its revenue outside France Revenue growth of +53.5% on a reported basis with the acquisition of CarSupermarket in the UK in March 2021

Excellent momentum in refurbished car sales, up +37.4% in volume, reflecting the Group's growth strategy focused on customer experience and satisfaction, illustrated by an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 64 in 2021

Growth of the Group supported by its increased marketing investments, the development of its technology platform, the diversification of its sourcing and its increased refurbishment capacity

High and market-leading margin per vehicle (GPU) of 2,292 euros and gross margin of 13.5%, above the announced objectives (respectively > 2,150 euros and > 13%) thanks to the Group's vertically integrated business model

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.7% in line with objectives, in a context of sustained marketing investments to drive growth

Strengthened financial capabilities to support the Group's development with more than 100 million euros of available cash at year-end and significant credit facilities, including an undrawn RCF of 200 million euros

2022 growth objectives revised upwards with an increase in refurbished car sales superior to +45% (initially >30%) and revenues above 1.6 billion euros (initially >1.5 billion euros). Adjusted EBITDA margin objective of c.1.5%.

Aramis Group [Ticker: ARAMI - ISIN: FR0014003U94], a European leader in the online sale of used cars to private individuals, which includes the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands in France, Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom respectively, today published its annual results for financial year ended 30 September 2021.



Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders3 of Aramis Group, say:

"In 2021, Aramis Group achieved an exceptional performance, despite the pandemic and the automotive market context, largely exceeding its growth objectives set at the time of the IPO. The Group has accelerated its investments to offer innovative, accessible and more virtuous mobility solutions to meet the expectations of its growing number of customers. The excellent performance of its refurbished used car business has enabled it to record strong growth in all its geographies. The Group's investments in marketing and in its technological platform have also paid off, with more than 73 million visits recorded this year on its websites. 2021 was also marked by the Group's continued European expansion with the acquisition in March of CarSupermarket in the United Kingdom. In an automotive market affected by significant pressure on new vehicles in Europe, the Group has demonstrated its agility in vehicles supply, which it has been able to increase and diversify in all its geographies. In 2022, this dynamic will accelerate further, driven by the development of refurbishment capacities with the planned opening of two new centres, in addition to the recent opening of the Antwerp centre. Aramis Group is therefore looking forward to 2022 with confidence, convinced that it is perfectly positioned to seize all growth opportunities and thus be the preferred platform for Europeans looking for a refurbished used vehicle.

PROFITS & LOSSES

In M€



On a pro forma basis On a reported basis FY 2021 FY 2020 Variation FY 2021 FY 2020 Variation Revenue 1,361.2 1,081.5 +25.9% 1,256.3 818.5 +53.5% Gross margin 185.3 154.2 +20.2% 173.0 125.6 +37.7% Gross margin per vehicle sold (in euros) 2,292 2,322 -1.3% 2,307 2,509 -8.1% SG&A (148.0) (106.6) +38,8% (140.4) (87.3) +60.8% Adjusted EBITDA 37.2 47.6 -21.8% 32.6 38.3 -14.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.7% 4.4% -1.7 bps 2.6% 4.7% -2.1 bps Operating profit (7.5) 9.9 N/A (9.7) 9.3 N/A Financial result (4.6) (4.1) N/A (3.1) (2.0) N/A Income tax (3.3) (9.2) N/A (2.8) (8.4) N/A Net result (15.5) (3.4) N/A (15.7) (1.1) N/A



The Group's pro forma revenue reached 1.361 billion euros in 2021, up by +279.7 million euros, or +25.9% compared to 2020. This solid performance is driven by very strong growth in the refurbished vehicles segment, in line with the Group's strategy.

Pro forma revenue in the refurbished cars segment is up +42.1% for the year ended 30 September 2021, to 712.7 million euros, representing 50,125 units delivered, up +37.4% versus 2020. This excellent performance is mainly driven by the marketing investments made in all geographies, the increase in the supply of vehicles coming from private individuals and the increase in capacity at the Group's refurbishment centres.

Throughout the year, and in order to cope with a constrained market context in terms of supply, the Group developed its vehicle trade-in business from private individuals in all its geographies. In Q4, on a pro forma basis, sales of refurbished cars from this supply channel thus increased by +42.6% compared to Q4 2020.

Revenue for the pre-registered car segment for the year ended September 30, 2021, amounts to 470.2 million euros, up +4.0% compared to 2020. This activity increase is achieved in a market context marked by a sharp decline in new car production.

Pro forma revenue for the B2C segment as a whole – corresponding to sales of refurbished and pre-registered cars – amounting to 1.183 billion euros in 2021, up +24.0% compared to 2020, representing 86.9% of Group revenue.

Pro forma revenue from Services rise by +49.7% in 2021, to 71.2 million euros, with an increase in the penetration rate of financing solutions in all geographies.

Pro forma revenue for the B2B segment amount to 107.0 million euros, or +33.7% compared to 2020. This strong growth reflects the increase in the sourcing of vehicles coming from private individuals, part of which is resold to professionals.

Further details, including a breakdown of 2021 revenue and volumes by geography, can be found in the Group's publication dated 9 November 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

On a pro forma basis, gross margin reaches 185.3 million euros, up +20.1% compared to 2020, an increase of +31.1 million euros, to reach 13.5% of sales, compared to 14.2% in 2020.

Gross margin per vehicle sold is 2,292 euros on a pro forma basis, a high level and among the best in the market, comparable to the level achieved in 2020. In line with its growth strategy, the Group has significantly increased its marketing and sales expenses in all geographies, as well as its workforce.

As a result, SG&A expenses amount to 148.0 million euros in 2021 on a pro forma basis, an increase of +41.4 million euros compared to 2020. This investment has enabled the Group to consolidate awareness of its brands in Europe, particularly in Belgium and in France where brands reached levels of aided awareness of over 65%4.

As a result of these investments to accelerate growth, the Group has achieved an adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis of 37.2 million euros in 2021 compared to 47.6 million euros in 2020 and thus records an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.7% in 2021, as anticipated and previously communicated.

Operating profit

On a pro forma basis, acquisition-related personnel expenses amount to 20.0 million euros in 2021, compared to 21.2 million euros in 2020.

Expenses related to operations (IPO and acquisitions) amount to 7.1 million euros in 2021, compared to 0.4 million euros in 2020 on a pro forma basis. 6.6 million euros of these expenses are related to the preparation and execution of the IPO, for the part of the costs that cannot be charged to the share premium.

Depreciation expenses amount to 17.5 million euros in 2021 on a pro forma basis, slightly higher than in 2020, in line with the Group's increased capital expenditure.

As a result, the Group's operating result for the year 2021 is -7.5 million euros on a pro forma basis.

Financial result

On a pro forma basis, the financial result amounts to -4.6 million euros in 2021 at a level comparable to 2020. On a pro forma basis, the Group's net cost of debt is -2.5 million euros in 2021, compared to -1.8 million euros in 2020.

Net result

On a pro forma basis, the Group's income tax expense decreases by -5.9 million euros from 9.2 million euros in 2020 to 3.3 million euros in 2021.

The Group recorded a net loss of -15.5 million euros in 2021, which includes a charge of -6.6 million euros related to the IPO.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION & CASH FLOW (reported)

In M€ FY 2021 FY 2020 Variation Stocks 173.8 69.1 +104.7 Trade receivables 23.7 21.9 +1.8 Trade payables 46.6 22.8 +23.8

Stocks amount to 173.8 million euros on 30 September 2021, including the impact of the integration of CarSupermarket in the perimeter on 1 March 2021 for an amount of 28.6 million euros. Excluding the scope effect, the increase in the stock level amounts to +76.1 million euros, reflecting the strong growth in business in 2021 within a more constrained supply environment. The level of operating working capital5 stood at 34 days, in line with the revised guidance communicated to the market in September 2021.

In M€ FY 2021 FY 2020 Change in WC -54.6 +16.4 Capex -12.2 -7.4 Acquisition of subsidiaries -41.7 - Capital increase (net of expenses) +235.1 - Net cash (or debt) position +102.0 -26.3

The change in working capital amounts to -54.6 million euros in the year ended 30 September 2021, mainly due to the increase in inventories, excluding the scope effect.

For the year ended 30 September 2020, the change in working capital amounted to +16.4 million euros due to the significantly lower inventory level than the normative levels, a consequence brought about by the start of the Covid-19 health crisis in fiscal year 2020.

The acquisitions of fixed assets represent 12.2 million euros in respect of the 2021 fiscal year, taking into account the Group's investments in its refurbishment capacity and in the development of its technological platform.

Acquisition-related cash outflows, net of cash acquired, amount to 41.7 million euros in the year ended 30 September 2021, and result from the acquisition of CarSupermarket.

In the context of the IPO on 18 June 2021, the Group carried out a capital increase of 235.1 million euros, net of transaction costs.

As of 30 September 2021, the Group benefits from a strong cash position and significant financial flexibility to support its accelerated growth. The Group shows a net cash position of 102 million euros as of 30 September 2021, compared to a net debt position6 of 26.3 million euros as of 30 September 2020. Furthermore, the Group has a significant financial flexibility with substantial credit facilities, in particular 200 million euros RCF put in place at the time of the IPO and undrawn to date, and credit facilities from its majority shareholder Stellantis and financial institutions. Only 4.5 million euros of the Group's credit facilities were drawn as of 30 September 2021.

OUTLOOK

In 2022, Aramis Group intends to pursue its growth strategy centred around the refurbished vehicle segment, which is experiencing excellent momentum. The pre-registered vehicle segment, on the other hand, is expected to remain significantly affected by the tensions in the new vehicle market.

The Group will continue to develop its offer in order to strengthen the customer experience which is at the heart of its strategy. The growth of the Group will also be fuelled by its marketing investments and by the sustained development of its refurbishment capacity with the opening and ramp-up of three refurbishment centres in 2022, including the one recently inaugurated in Antwerp, for which Aramis Group benefits from unique know-how and experience.

In addition, the Group will continue to strengthen its agile and multi-channel supply platform, both from private individuals and professionals as well as from Stellantis. Finally, the Group is actively working on pursuing its European expansion through acquisitions, taking advantage of its strong track-record in integrating new countries.

As a responsible and committed company, Aramis Group also intends to continue reducing its carbon footprint and reaffirms its objectives of reducing its CO2 emissions by -40% for scopes 1 and 2 by 2030. For the year 2021, CO2 emissions per vehicle sold are down by -8%7 on these scopes.

In addition, the refurbished vehicle segment, which is at the heart of the circular economy, is expected to account for more than 75% of the total number of cars sold to private customers by the Group by 2025.

In this context, the Group is upgrading its growth objectives for 2022 initially communicated at the time of the IPO in June 2021:

Growth superior to +45% in refurbished car deliveries (vs. growth > +30% initially)

Total Group revenue above 1.6 billion euros (vs. revenue >1.5 billion euros initially)

In addition, the Group has set an adjusted EBITDA margin objective of approximately 1.5% of revenue. As indicated at the time of the IPO, the adjusted EBITDA margin should continue to be impacted in 2022 by the significant investments made by the Group, particularly in marketing, in order to accelerate its growth. As part of its medium-term objectives, the Group reiterates that it is aiming at an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 3.0% in 2025.

These objectives are established on the basis of the Group's scope of activity on 30 September 2021 and do not take into consideration further deterioration of the sanitary context in the countries where the Group operates.

Status of audit procedures

At its meeting on 8 December 2021, the Board of Directors of Aramis Group approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2021. With regard to the process of certification of the accounts, the statutory auditors have to date substantially completed the audit procedures.

Next financial information:

2022 Q1 Sales: 27 January 2022

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenue of 1.361 billion euros on a pro forma basis, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits on their websites. As of the end of September 2021, the Group employs 1,800 people, operates a network of 61 agencies and three industrial refurbishment sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investor Contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of Investor Relations

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15

Alexia Gachet +33 (0) 6 33 06 55 93

Appendices

1. PROFITS & LOSSES

In € thousand FY 2021 (12 months) FY 2020 (12 months) Revenue 1,263,831 830,974 Other income - 1 Cost of goods and services sold (1,039,850) (683,526) Other purchases and external expenses (114,854) (59,754) Taxes other than income tax (3,805) (3,035) Personnel expenses (70,753) (45,001) Personnel expenses relating to share-based payments (144) (1,026) Personnel expenses relating to acquisitions (18,514) (14,934) Provisions and impairment loss on current assets (2,167) (1,194) Transaction-related costs (7,059) - Other operating income 482 556 Other operating expenses (303) (712) Operating income before depreciation and amortisation 6,865 22,350 Depreciation and amortisation relating to PP&E and intangible assets (8,400) (6,761) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (8,214) (6,256) Operating income (expenses) (9,749) 9,332 Cost of net debt (1,990) (1,117) Interest expenses on lease liabilities (1,227) (912) Other financial income 293 3 Other financial expenses (180) (7) Net financial income (expenses) (3,104) (2,033) Profit (loss) before tax (12,853) 7,299 Income tax (2,810) (8,424) Profit (loss) (15,663) (1,125) Attributable to owners of the Company (15,663) (1,125) Attributable to non-controlling interests - - Effect of changes in exchange rate 380 - Other comprehensive income 380 - Total comprehensive income (15,283) (1,125) Attributable to owners of the Company (15,283) (1,125) Attributable to non-controlling interests - - Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (in euros) (0.21) (0.02) Diluted earnings per share (in euros) (0.21) (0.02)





2. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In € thousand 30/09/2021 30/09/2020 Assets Goodwill 44,146 12,869 Other intangible assets 47,510 25,577 Property, plant and equipment 18,881 9,388 Right-of-use assets 61,437 39,932 Other non-current financial assets, including derivatives 1,182 1,122 Deferred tax assets 6,033 2,485 Non-current assets 179,189 91,373 Inventories 173,842 69,062 Trade receivables 23,729 21,921 Current tax receivables 2,065 1,012 Other current assets 25,967 20,472 Cash and cash equivalents 106,982 39,639 Current assets 332,586 152,106 Total assets 511,774 243,479 Equity and liabilities Share capital 1,657 1,193 Additional paid-in capital 271,000 27,159 Reserves 15,349 15,781 Effect of changes in exchange rate 380 - Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the Company (15,663) (1,125) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 272,723 43,008 Non-controlling interests - - Total Equity 272,723 43,008 Non-current financial liabilities 12,538 28,860 Non-current lease liabilities 52,852 34,389 Non-current provisions 878 803 Deferred tax liabilities 9,000 3,799 Non-current personnel liabilities associated with acquisitions 2,790 16,958 Other non-current liabilities 872 876 Non-current liabilities 78,931 85,685 Current financial liabilities 7,295 37,679 Current lease liabilities 9,670 6,359 Current provisions 2,703 1,395 Trade payables 46,645 22,776 Current tax liabilities 1,174 1,018 Current personnel liabilities associated with acquisitions 32,676 - Other current liabilities 59,958 45,558 Current liabilities 160,121 114,786 Total Equity and liabilities 511,774 243,479





3. CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In € thousand FY 2021 (12 months) FY 2020 (12 months) Profit (loss) for the period (15,663) (1,125) Depreciation, amortisation and provisions 17,549 13,745 Income tax 2,810 8,424 Net financial income and expenses 3,104 2,033 Items reclassifed under cash from investing activities (15) 37 Expenses relating to share-based payments 144 1,026 Other non-cash items 82 - Change in personnel expenses relating to acquisitions 18,514 14,934 Change in working capital (54,597) 16,360 Income tax paid (5,070) (8,406) Net cash from (used in) operating activities (33,141) 47,029 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (12,442) (7,748) Proceeds from disposals of assets 288 349 Change in loans and other financial assets (58) 5 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (41,707) - Net cash from (used in) investing activities (53,919) (7,394) Increase (decrease) in capital 242,158 - Proceeds from borrowings 64,968 36,231 Repayment of borrowings (150,430) (46,888) Purchase/sale of own shares 979 - Interest paid (4,083) (1,395) Other financial expenses paid and income received 58 (2) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 153,650 (12,054) Effect of changes in exchange rate 100 - Net change in cash 66,690 27,580 Cash and cash equivalents at opening 39,618 12,037 Cash and cash equivalents at close 106,307 39,618





4. BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE BY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

In € million



On a pro forma basis FY 2021 FY 2020 Var. % Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Var. % Refurbished 712.7 501.6 +42.1% 210.6 164.4 +28.1% Pre-registered 470.2 452.3 +4.0% 127.8 140.5 -9.0% Total B2C 1,182.9 953.9 +24.0% 338.4 304.9 +11.0% Total B2B 107.0 80.1 +33.7% 32.6 28.1 +16.0% Total Services 71.2 47.6 +49.7% 20.0 15.0 +33.1% Total revenue excl. trading 1,361.2 1,081.5 +25.9% 390.9 347.9 +12.4% Total revenue incl. trading 1,368.7 1,094.0 +25.1% 391.7 351.3 +11.5%





In € million



On a reported basis FY 2021 FY 2020 Var. % Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Var. % Refurbished 629.0 277.4 +126.7% 210.6 96.4 +118.6% Pre-registered 470.2 452.3 +4.0% 127.8 140.4 -9.0% Total B2C 1,099.2 729.7 +50.6% 338.4 236.8 +42.9% Total B2B 92.9 52.4 +77.1% 32.6 18.2 +79.1% Total Services 64.2 36.4 +76.6% 20.0 11.1 +80.3% Total revenue excl. trading 1,256.3 818.5 +53.5% 390.9 266.1 +46.9% Total revenue incl. trading 1,263.8 831.0 +52.1% 391.7 269.4 +45.4%





5. GROSS MARGIN PER VEHICLE SOLD TRANSITION TABLE

In € million Pro forma financial year ended 30 September 2021 Pro forma financial year ended 30 September 2020 Financial year ended 30 September 2021 Financial year ended 30 September 2020 Revenue 1,368.7 1,094.0 1,263.8 831.0 Cost of goods and services sold (1,125.4) (903.9) (1,039.8) (683.5) Gross margin - Consolidated Data 243.2 190.2 224.0 147.5 Cost of transport and refurbishing (57.9) (35.7) (51.1) (21.6) Others 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 (0.2) Gross margin - including Trading in Belgium 185.3 154.2 172.9 125.6 Deduction of Trading in Belgium (0.9) (0.4) (0.9) (0.4) Gross margin - excluding Trading in Belgium 184.3 153.8 172.0 125.2 Number of vehicles sold (in thousands) 80.4 66.2 74.6 49.9 Gross margin per car sold 2,292 € 2,322 € 2,307 € 2,509 €





6. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

In € million Pro forma financial year ended 30 September 2021 Pro forma financial year ended 30 September 2020 Financial year ended 30 September 2021 Financial year ended 30 September 2020 Operating income before depreciation and amortisation 10.0 25.0 6.9 22.4 Personnel expenses relating to share-based payments 0.1 1.0 0.1 1.0 Personnel expenses relating to acquisitions 20.0 21.2 18.5 14.9 Transaction-related costs 7.1 0.4 7.1 - Adjusted EBITDA 37.2 47.6 32.6 38.3





7. OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL

In € million Financial year ended 30 September 2021 Inventories 173,842 Trade receivables 23,729 Trade payables (46,643) Other current assets 25,967 Restatements relating to other current assets : - Prepaid expenses (or advances) not corresponding to advances paid to vehicle suppliers (2,199) - Receivables from personnel & social organisations (397) - Tax receivables other than those related to VAT (120) - Other items not related to operating working capital (164) Other current liabilities (59,958) Restatements relating to other current liabilities : - Social security payables 13,292 - Tax liabilities other than those related to VAT 1,146 - Payables on consolidated investments 100 -Iitems under "other liabilities" not related to conversion and environmental bonuses 564 Deferred income - non current (653) Total - Operating working capital requirement (A) 128,506 Revenue 1,263,831 Restatement of changes in the scope of consolidation over a full year 104,778 Adjusted revenue over 12 months (B) 1,368,609





