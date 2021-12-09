Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Expected to Reach $1.69 billion by 2030, Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market generated $180.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.69 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global rise in air pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, growing adherence to smart inhalers, and surge in incidences of asthma cases drive the growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. However, misusing data & data privacy and resistance toward adoption of smart inhalers restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet need in respiratory care present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

Rise in prevalence rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to further drive the growth of the respiratory monitoring devices market in the post pandemic period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market based on product, end user, and region.

Based on product, the smart inhalers segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes wearable asthma monitoring devices.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the homecare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market analyzed in the research include Adherium, Astrazeneca, Cohero Health Inc, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura group Plc., and Volansys Technologies.

