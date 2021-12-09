5G in Aviation Market to Garner $4.68 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G in aviation market generated $0.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Upsurge in airline passenger traffic and government initiatives to support the development of 5G drive the growth of the global 5G in aviation market. However, high infrastructure cost involved in 5G technology deployment restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, contracts and agreements with the aviation industry players and continuous advancements in 5G network present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7468

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global 5G in aviation market.

There was a significant decline in the supply of 5G technology for airport and aircraft applications during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Moreover, COVID-19 health crisis led to a lot of complexities in transportation as airports across the globe were facing bottlenecks in operational processes.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 5G in aviation market based on communication infrastructure, technology, end use, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7468

Based on communication infrastructure, the small cell segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the airport segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7468

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

List of companies profiled of the global 5G in aviation market analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc., Gogo Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Inseego Corp., Nokia Corporation, OneWeb, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Smartsky Networks, LLC, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7468





Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:

Aviation Analytics Market by End User (Airlines, Airports and Others), by Application (Flight Risk Management, Inventory Management, Fuel Management, Revenue Management, Customer Analytics, and Navigation Services), by Business Function (Sales & Marketing, Finance, Maintenance, Repair & Operations, and Supply Chain), and by Component (Service and Software) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

IoT in Aviation Market by End Market (Airports, Airlines, MROs, and Manufacturers), Application (Ground Operations, Passenger Experience, Asset Management, and Air Traffic Management), and Component (IoT Devices, IoT Solutions, and Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market by Product Type (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality), Application (Flight Deck Systems, In-Flight Entertainment, On-Board and Off-Board), Function (Training and Operations), and Component (Display, Controller, Processor, Sensors, Cameras and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

5G Small Cell in Aviation Market by Technology (Fixed Wireless Access, Enhanced Mobile Broadband and Ultra-Low Latency Communication), Application (Aircraft Operations and Airport Operations), and End Use (5G Infrastructure for Airport and 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aviation Transaction Blockchain Market by Deployment (Private, Public and Hybrid), Application (E-Ticket, Supply Chain Management, Cargo & Baggage Tracking, Smart Contract, Inventory Management, Flight & Crew Data Management, Passenger Identity Management, Others), and End Market (MRO, Airports, Airlines, Manufacturers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aviation Blockchain Market by End Market (Airports, Airlines, MRO, Manufacturers, and Lessor), Application (Passenger Identity Management, Cargo & Baggage Tracking, Flight & Crew Data Management, Frequent Flyer Programs, Smart Contract, Travel Insurance, E-ticketing & Ticket Tokenization, Aircraft Refueling, Airline Revenue Sharing, Leasing, Supply Chain Management, Parts Tracking, Parts Health Monitoring, Inventory Management, and Aircraft Maintenance), Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), and Function (Record-keeping and Transactions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com