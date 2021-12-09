Global resveratrol market to reach $131.0 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global resveratrol market generated $71.9 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $131.0 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in usage of resveratrol in the pharmaceutical market, surge in acceptance of resveratrol in the nutraceuticals sector, and rise in usage of resveratrol in the cosmetic industry fuel the global resveratrol market growth. On the other hand, low penetration in developing countries and the threat of substitution hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in the application of resveratrol in the food & beverages industry and fast-paced growth of the online retail platform create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Download Sample PDF (285 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14611

COVID-19 scenario:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nutraceutical industry grew attributed to adoption of healthier lifestyles and focus on improving immunity by people.

However, the lockdown across the globe disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The report segments the global resveratrol market on the basis of product type, form, application, and region.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the liquid segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14611?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the nutraceuticals segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the cosmetics segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021-2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The global resveratrol market across the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14611

Key players of the global resveratrol market analyzed in the research include Chongqing Kerui Nanhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Botaniex Inc., Evolva, Foodchem International Corporation, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd, Honghao Herbs, Good-Yg-Biotech, Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Hubei Sanxin Biotechnology Co., Limited, and Xi'an Chen Lang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.