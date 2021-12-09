LynKey, Global Luxury Tourism Property Tech Start-Up, Announces Blockchain Tokenisation and NFT Solutions for $8 Billion of Property, Resort Destinations

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - LynKey [www.lynkey.com], a global platform that powers luxury resort and vacation property with blockchain and AI tech, today announced a project for tokenising and offering NFT solutions of over $8 billion dollars for travel and tourism using smart contracts. Lynkey will digitise luxury resorts and properties first at Vietnam and at multiple other destinations later, offering them over its blockchain-powered token marketplace and ecosystem. LynKey's objective is to tokenise all aspects of property development — purchases, leases, land use and related tourism entertainment — in an international blockchain-powered ecosystem. It envisions to connect the people around the world with the best of property tech and premium experiences from resorts and cruises with NFTs.

A pioneer in real estate, LynKey was created by a team of international industry personalities. LynKey is an all-encompassing ecosystem and marketplace for digitising and optimising property and tourism management, commercialisation, and operations. LynKey’s solutions make travel rewarding in every way - the platform optimises timesharing, prepaid leasing or licensing of property-based experiences geared towards tourism, while offering an exclusive reward system for its users. With a global token, LynKey efficiently overcomes the need for intermediaries, empowering its users to explore the ecosystem that offers real-time solutions and, soon, metaverse experiences.



“Using NFTs with AI data-driven protocol sets, the company is revolutionising the travel destination and entertainment space with smart tourism. LynKey connects the global audience with a blockchain powered platform and a token that empowers an ecosystem with time-sharing, and reward solutions at premium luxury tourist spots”, said Dinis Guarda, founder and non-executive Chairman of LynKey and Blockchain, Fintech, AI author, and influencer highlighted by platforms like Thinkers360 and CoinTelegraph. Guarda, who is also the creator of platforms citiesabc.com, and openbusinesscouncil.org and has been collaborating with universities including Oxford, added, “By bringing the power of blockchain and NFT technology to the tourism and property industry, and even going forward by creating a related metaverse, we bring comprehensive digital solutions to see the travel and property world in a secure, innovative, rewarding, and trustworthy space”.



Miss Cindy Tran, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of LynKey, commented, “Despite globalisation, challenges in the tourism and travel industry persist. Blockchain and NFT technology can address and resolve these issues. Most global travellers or property buyers have to deal with local currencies, lack of transparency in buying or leasing property and timeshares, and losing money to high exchange fees or worse. Furthermore, travellers cannot personalise their travel experiences, modify, sell, or cancel their ‘trips’. Planning to travel or searching to lease a property may be digital, but the rest of the process certainly is far from seamless or perfect with conventional models of tourism and travel. A consolidated marketplace and token solution will solve many of these issues”.



While property businesses, companies, and cities need potential clients to thrive themselves, there is also a dire need for this industry to catch up with current technological advances. For instance- there is also a tremendous amount of time, money, and effort required to make a substantial property or timeshare acquisition or lease in another country. The additional fees and certification challenges associated with various property brokers, platforms, or other intermediaries can be a large barrier to those looking to travel or purchase property abroad. With the power of smart contracts and transparency of blockchain technology, the tourism industry finds a new light that guides it to rise above these lingering problems.

With global tourism forecast to reach a $1.3 trillion mark by the end of 2021, LynKey mitigates a majority of problems plaguing the travel industry. It targets the pressing issues -non-transparent, unreliable, and are mostly paper-based aspects related to it. The non-digital format of the current property leasing, licensing, and time sharing is time-consuming and easily flawed. Additionally, there are often liquidity issues with respect to the global property market, that sometimes leads to price gouging and high costs.



LynKey raises all aspects of travel and tourism to the highest level, providing new opportunities for travellers and blockchain users. This will be the first large-scale marketplace showcasing how blockchain and NFTs can optimize the property and tourism industries with an advanced reward system. Simplifying the process from departure to destination, LynKey is innovating the future of travel and real estate,creating a thriving ecosystem where travellers, developers, buyers, vendors, and tourists are all connected throughout.



LynKey’s token, NFTs and first properties and resort projects will be announced in Q1 of 2022. For more information on how to be involved- become an early participant and adopter, please visit www.lynkey.com.

About LynKey

Property and tourism developer based in Singapore, with offices in Vietnam and London, LynKey has created a new blockchain and NFTs driven token ecosystem designed for travellers to book their tourism and property experiences with hotels, restaurants, timeshare, and other smart destination-based excursions. Combining all elements from development to property management- leasing, empowering Property and Smart Tourism experiences, LynKey is proud to partner with smart cities and NFT platform- citiesabc.com, major hotel and property groups such as- Everland Group, Crystal Holidays, Wyndham Group, Centara, ztudium, techabc and many more global partners.





To learn more about LynKey’s smart tourism, property, token, NFTs offering growth and progress, visit www.lynkey.com or follow on social media @lynkey.





Business contact: info@lynkey.com



