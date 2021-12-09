Systemair strengthens the organization for the future and changes Group management

English Swedish

Press Release, December 9, 2021

Systemair is further developing with a focus on profitability and increased growth. The demand in the world is increasing for both energy-saving and efficient products as well as good ventilation to reduce the spread of infection. This, combined with the initiatives launched by several countries and regions in the form of recovery funds as a result of the pandemic, means a very favorable market for the Group. As part of the Group's future investment, two new recruitments have been made in strategically important areas.

Anders Gustafsson is appointed to be the new Vice President Global Supply Chain, responsible for production, purchasing, logistics and technology. He has a background from i.e., Konecranes with responsibility for global manufacturing and distribution and from Atlas Copco as VP Manufacturing with responsibility for 14 factories. Anders will start in February 2022.

Janni Weber is appointed to be the new Vice President M&A responsible for acquisitions, company integration and business development. Janni has a background from Sandvik Coromant with responsibility for strategy, acquisitions and integration. He also built up a new function to handle strategic prospects, market and industry analyzes. Janni will start in February 2022.

With their deep experience and broad competencies, Anders and Janni will strengthen us in two strategically important areas. With the new Group management in place, we can continue our successful development of the Group, says Roland Kasper, CEO, Systemair.

From February 1, 2022, the new Group Management in Systemair will consist of Anders Gustafsson - VP Global Supply Chain, Janni Weber - VP M&A, Björn-Osvald Skandsen - VP Marketing, Olle Glassel - VP Sales,

Anders Ulff - CFO and Roland Kasper - CEO.

