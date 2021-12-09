ChildCare Education Institute Recognized as an Approved TrainTN Provider

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), the No. 1 online training provider dedicated exclusively to the early childhood care and education workforce, is now an approved TrainTN provider.

TrainTN is the official clearinghouse for early childhood training approved by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). TrainTN is a companion to the Tennessee Professional Archive of Learning (TNPAL) and is designed for professionals who offer child care agency staff training in order to meet Tennessee Licensure Rules for Child Care Agencies, as well as Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) training and professional development requirements.

“TrainTN is one of many initiatives that empower and strengthen the ECE workforce in Tennessee, and we’re proud of our status as an approved provider,” says Maria C. Taylor, president and CEO of CCEI. “Our professional development aligns with CCDBG, as well as other standards and practices, and we look forward to offering educators across the state high quality professional development and continuing education that will ultimately benefit the children and families of Tennessee.”

As part of the approval process, CCEI’s curriculum was closely vetted to ensure its courses meet all the requirements of the TDHS for professional development clock hours. The approval is valid for a five-year term.

This news comes on the heels of CCEI announcing its status as an approved continuing teacher and leader education (CTLE) sponsor in the state of New York in October.

CCEI is an online education company specializing in the creation, delivery and administration of professional development curriculum for childcare staff, early childcare providers, school-age caregivers, early learning professionals and center administrators. All of CCEI’s courses are developed and written by a team of leading early childhood experts, including courses by authors Rae Pica and Dr. Pam Schiller.

To date, CCEI has graduated 21,000 early childhood educators from its certification programs, and its students have completed over 7.5 million course hours.

For more information about CCEI, visit: www.cceionline.com.

About ChildCare Education Institute

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).