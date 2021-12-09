Confluence Announces ESG Collaboration with S&P Global Trucost

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider, today announced it has collaborated with Trucost, a leader in carbon and environmental data and risk analysis. The collaboration combines Confluence’s cloud-based Revolution platform with Trucost’s data to provide an integrated ESG analytics and regulatory reporting solution.

Part of S&P Global, Trucost has been assessing risks relating to climate change, natural resource constraints and broader environmental, social, and governance factors since 2000. Confluence sought out a solution to integrate directly into the ESG module of its Revolution platform.

The combined offering will help clients understand their ESG exposure to common factors and identify transformative solutions for a more sustainable global economy. The service offering includes compliance monitoring across EU SFDR and Taxonomy, as well as ex-ante and ex-post portfolio analytics into broader regulatory framework combined to a vast array of portfolio and benchmark analyses.

“Confluence is excited to begin this journey with Trucost,” said Todd Moyer, Confluence’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “With ever-increasing regulations around sustainable investments and ESG more broadly, the combined Revolution and Trucost offering is a unique solution for the investment management industry.”

Revolution is a cloud-based platform, offering vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. It helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 40 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.