Global Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Markets Report 2021: Top 10 in Sales are Ellipta, Symbicort, Spiriva, Advair, Nucala, Xolair, Ventolin, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Flovent

The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market reached a value of nearly $75,376.4 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $75,376.4 million in 2020 to $86,436.2 million in 2025 at a rate of 2.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 and reach $114,413.5 million in 2030.



Growth factors in the historic period include increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased incidence of tobacco smoking, global warming, geriatric population, emerging markets, new methods for drug discovery, rise in healthcare expenditure. The market was restrained by expiration of patents, political uncertainties.



Going forward increased popularity of e-cigarettes/ vaping, rising obesity levels, technology, large pool of undiagnosed population, use of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs to treat COVID-19 patients, increasing consumption of fats will drive the growth in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include side effects associated with respiratory drugs, reduction in free trade, stringent regulations.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is segmented by type of drug class into combination drugs, bronchodilators, monoclonal antibodies, and anti-inflammatory drugs. The combination drugs market was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market segmented by drug class, accounting for 37.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the monoclonal antibodies market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market segmented by drug class, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2020-2025.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is also segmented by type of end user into asthma patients, and COPD patients. The asthma patients end user market was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market segmented by end user, accounting for 61.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the COPD patients end user market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2020-2025.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is also segmented by distribution channel into general pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online retailers. The general pharmacies distribution channel market was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 65.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the online retailers distribution channel market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2020-2025.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is also segmented by age group into below 5 years, 5 to 14 years, 15-69 years, and 70+ years. The 15-69 Years age group was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market by age group, accounting for $37,950.2 million or 50.3% of the total market in 2020.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is also segmented by therapy into preventive, and curative. The preventive was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market by therapy, accounting for $40,897.4 million or 54.3% of the total market in 2020.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is also segmented by route of administration into inhaled, intravenous and subcutaneous, and oral. The inhaled route of administration was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market by route of administration, accounting for $55,104.4 million or 73.1% of the total market in 2020.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is also segmented by prescription into prescription, and OTC. The prescription was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market by prescription, accounting for $70,421.1 million or 93.4% of the total market in 2020.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is also segmented by drug type into branded, and generics. The branded was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market by drug type, accounting for $72,029.6 million or 95.6% of the total market in 2019.



The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is slightly consolidated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 33.96% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer-Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Novartis AG.

Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Market, Customer Information

Challenges Faced By Asthma Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact On Asthma-Related Quality Of Life

Asthma Patients Attitude Towards Cannabis

Availability and Affordability Of Asthma and COPD Drugs In Nigeria

Majority Of Australian COPD Patients Are Physically Inactive and Obese

Britons Experience Inadequate Treatment Of COPD

COPD Patients Are More Likely To Be Current Daily Smokers Or Ex-Smokers

Uncontrolled Asthma Patients Face Recurring Symptoms and Doctor Visits

Uncontrolled Asthma Patients Struggle With Mobility Issues

Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Market, Top 10 Leading Drugs Sales

Ellipta

Symbicort

Spiriva

Advair

Nucala

Xolair

Ventolin

Pulmicort

Fasenra

Flovent

Impact of COVID-19 On The Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Market

Consumer Perception

COVID-19 Impact On Asthma Patients

Anti-Asthmatic and COPD Drugs Used In COVID-19 Treatment

New Drugs Developments and Pilot Studies

Future Outlook

Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Market Trends and Strategies

Use Of Probiotics To Treat Asthma

Anti-IL-5 Treatment For Patients With Severe Asthma

New Product Launches

Bioelectric Medicine For Asthma Patients

Collaborations In The Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Market

Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicines

Demand For Aerosol Respiratory Drugs

Use Of Biomarker For Precision Medicine

Rise Of Generic Respiratory Drugs

Combination Drug Therapy To Treat COPD

New Biologic Therapy Medicines To Treat Severe Asthma

Companies Mentioned

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer-Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

