Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $149.44 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7% - Long-term Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market is expected to grow from $97.38 billion in 2020 to $103.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The market is expected to reach $149.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Major players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market are Recipharm AB, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Aenova Group, Famar, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Chemicals Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and HAUPT Pharma AG.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing products and related services. Some pharmaceutical companies outsource the manufacturing of products on contracts to focus on the R&D, marketing and branding of their products. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of manufacturing firms who manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products for other pharmaceutical companies on contractual basis.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market covered in this report is segmented by type into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing, secondary packaging. It is also segmented by research phase into preclinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is restricted by the poor-capacity utilization of manufacturing facilities. The capacity utilization is calculated considering the full potential capacity of the production plant. The poor-capacity utilization of the production plant is caused due to the inefficiency of different sub-processes in the production line which results in low production.

The low production output results in low revenue generation for the production unit, affecting the overall pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. Therefore, the under usage of capacity of production plant negatively affects the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.



The growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is driven by the increase in the demand for medicines across the globe.

The high prevalence of diseases and the need for a longer lifespan increased the demand for medicines pushing the pharmaceutical companies to increase the production of existing drugs and raise the investment in their R&D to promote the development of new drugs. This impels the pharmaceutical companies to collaborate with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) as a way to lower operational costs, thus, increasing the demand in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

The companies in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are investing towards acquiring and forming alliances with other companies in the market. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies are following the trend of merger and acquisition in order to expand their global market reach to meet the client needs, to increase their production capabilities while maintaining cost efficiencies and to get access to latest technology and new services. The high levels of merger and acquisition activities are resulting in consolidation of the contract service providers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Characteristics



3. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO)



5. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing

Secondary Packaging

6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Segmentation by Research Phase, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

7. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Recipharm AB

Pfizer Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Aenova Group

Famar

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Chemicals Limited

Dishman Pharmaceuticals

HAUPT Pharma AG

Kemwell Pvt. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

NextPharma

Royal DSM N.V

Althea Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

Consort Medical plc

Almac Group

Siegfried Holding AG

Evonik Industries AG

Vetter Pharma International GMBH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5soit