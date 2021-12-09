Global Vaccine Deals Report 2014-2020: Financial Terms for 1000+ Links to Online Deal Records Entered Into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

Trends in vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of vaccine deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1000 vaccine deal documents

The leading vaccine deals by value since 2014

Most active vaccine dealmakers since 2014

The leading vaccine partnering resources

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all vaccine partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 1000 links to online deal records of actual vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

In the report, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Therapy target

Specific technology type

Each deal title links via weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1000 vaccine deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise vaccine rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of vaccine and adjuvant deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Comprehensive access to over 1000 actual vaccine deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies, together with contract documents if available

Detailed access to actual vaccine contracts enter into by leading bio pharma companies

Identify leading vaccine deals by value since 2014

Identify the most active vaccine dealmakers since 2014

Insight into the terms included in a vaccine agreement

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Companies Mentioned

2A

3D Medicines

3SBio

4D Pharma

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

ABEC

ABIVAX

AGC Biologics

Agenus Bio

Agilvax

AIM ImmunoTech

Akers Biosciences

Amyris

Analytical Bio-Chemistry Laboratories

AnGes MG

Anixa Biosciences

Battelle

Batu Biologics

CCT Research

Celldex Therapeutics

Cellular Biomedicine

Celonic

Diavax Biosciences

Diaxonhit

DNA Script

DNAtrix

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Frederick National Laboratory For Cancer Research

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Fujifilm

GISCAD Foundation

GlaxoSmithKline

Hefei Sageland Biotechnology

Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen

MinervaX

Recipharm

Sanofi

Wyss Institute

Xenetic Biosciences

XstalBio

Y-Biologics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Yale University

Yamaguchi University

Yisheng Biopharma

Zenoaq

Zoetis

Zolovax

Zuellig Pharma China

Zydus Cadila

ZYUS Life Sciences

and many, many more!

