21Shares baut das Managementteam am Hauptsitz in Zürich weiter aus

21Shares AG ("21Shares"), der Schweizer Pionier unter den Emittenten von Kryptowährungs-ETPs, gab heute die Einstellung von erfahrenen Vertriebs-, Rechts- und Marketingexperten bekannt, um die weltweite Expansion weitervoranzutreiben. Das Unternehmen hat seine Belegschaft in den vergangenen 12 Monaten auf über 80 Mitarbeitende vervierfacht.



Bernhard Wenger ist der neue Leiter für Nordeuropa und konzentriert sich auf den Aufbau des Vertriebs und die Geschäftsentwicklung für die Region. Zuvor leitete er als Geschäftsführer das Schweizer Büro bei State Street Global Advisors. Davor war er bei ETF Securities in London in verschiedenen Funktionen tätig, unter anderem als Head of European Distribution. Er hatte auch leitende Positionen bei Morgan Stanley, HSBC und BNP Paribas inne und verfügt über einen «European Master in Management» der ESCP Europe (Paris, Oxford, Berlin).



Peter Märkl baut die Rechtsabteilung 21Shares AG/Amun in Zürich und New York auf. Bevor er zum Fintech-Unternehmen kam, war Märkl als Anwalt im Zürcher Büro der Anwaltskanzlei Heuking tätig und konzentrierte sich auf das Fintech- und das Private-Banking-Geschäft. Zuvor war er in leitenden Funktionen bei der UBS in Deutschland und der Schweiz tätig. Er verfügt über eine breite Expertise im internationalen Investment Banking und Family Office Geschäft, gepaart mit einem profunden Verständnis für Krypto-basierte Finanzprodukte.

Paulo Germann leitet die neue Marketing- und Markenabteilung von 21Shares. In seiner Rolle ist er verantwortlich für den Aufbau der globalen Markenbekanntheit und die Entwicklung von kanalübergreifenden Marketingkampagnen und der Kommunikation zu den verschiedenen Anspruchsgruppen. Paulo Germann ist Unternehmer und Special Coach bei Innosuisse. Vor seiner unternehmerischen Laufbahn war er in verschiedenen leitenden Funktionen im globalen Marketing bei Credit Suisse und UBS tätig.





Über 21Shares

21Shares bringt Innovationen auf das nächste Ebene mit der grössten Auswahl von börsengehandelten Kryptowährungsprodukten (ETPs) der Welt. Im Jahr 2018 leistete das Unternehmen Pionierarbeit bei der Notierung des weltweit ersten Kryptowährungs-index an der SIX Swiss Exchange

Im Oktober verwaltet 21Shares mehr als 2 Milliarden Dollar in 17 Kryptowährungs-ETPs und 77 Notierungen. Darunter das weltweit einzige ETP Produkt auf Binance, und zwei ETPs, bei denen Anleger ihre Staking-Erträge genieren können (Tezos und Solana) und dem weltweit ersten Krypto Basket (HODL). Die Krypto-ETPs sind an acht regulierten europäischen und schweizerischen Handelsplätzen notiert.

Die Vision von 21Shares ist es, allen Anlegern eine einfache, sichere und regulierte Möglichkeit zu bieten, um in Kryptowährungen zu investieren über ein Bankkonto. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie www.21shares.com.

















Disclaimer

