Psychiatry Deals Collection 2014-2021 | Comprehensive Access to 780+ Deal Records Signed Between the World's Leading Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Psychiatry disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Psychiatry dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Psychiatry deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Psychiatry deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 780 Psychiatry deal records

The leading Psychiatry deals by value since 2014

Most active Psychiatry dealmakers since 2014

Report Scope

Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Psychiatry trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Akathisia, Anxiety disorder, Generalised anxiety disorder, Panic disorder, Post traumatic stress disorder, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Bipolar disorder, Chronic fatigue syndrome, Cognitive impairment, Delirium, Dementia, Alzheimers, Dementia with lewy bodies, Vascular dementia, Depression, Dystonia, Eating disorder, Anorexia, Bulimia, Learning disability, Aspergers, Autism, Mania, Obsessive compulsive disorder, Personality disorder, Schizophrenia, Sleep disorders, Insomnia, Narcolepsy, Sleep apnoea, Tardive dyskinesia, Tourettes, plus other psychiatric indications.



In Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 780 psychiatry deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Psychiatry deal trends since 2014

Access Psychiatry deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between Psychiatry partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 780 links to actual Psychiatry deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

In-depth review of Psychiatry deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner Psychiatry opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering Psychiatry opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esa9rg