Psychiatry Deals Collection 2014-2021 | Comprehensive Access to 780+ Deal Records Signed Between the World's Leading Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Psychiatry disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Psychiatry dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Psychiatry deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Psychiatry deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 780 Psychiatry deal records
- The leading Psychiatry deals by value since 2014
- Most active Psychiatry dealmakers since 2014
Report Scope
Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Psychiatry trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
The report includes deals for the following indications: Akathisia, Anxiety disorder, Generalised anxiety disorder, Panic disorder, Post traumatic stress disorder, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Bipolar disorder, Chronic fatigue syndrome, Cognitive impairment, Delirium, Dementia, Alzheimers, Dementia with lewy bodies, Vascular dementia, Depression, Dystonia, Eating disorder, Anorexia, Bulimia, Learning disability, Aspergers, Autism, Mania, Obsessive compulsive disorder, Personality disorder, Schizophrenia, Sleep disorders, Insomnia, Narcolepsy, Sleep apnoea, Tardive dyskinesia, Tourettes, plus other psychiatric indications.
In Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 780 psychiatry deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Psychiatry deal trends since 2014
- Access Psychiatry deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Research hundreds of actual contracts between Psychiatry partner companies
- Comprehensive access to over 780 links to actual Psychiatry deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- In-depth review of Psychiatry deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers
- Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Identify key terms under which companies partner Psychiatry opportunities
- Uncover companies actively partnering Psychiatry opportunities
Companies Mentioned
- 3B Medical
- 3PrimeDx
- 23andMe
- Abbvie
- AbCellera
- Academic Drug Discovery Consortium
- Accera Pharmaceuticals
- Acer Therapeutics
- AC Immune
- Actelion
- AcuraStem
- AdAlta
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals
- Adare Pharmaceuticals
- Addex Therapeutics
- Adimab
- Admera Health
- Advanced Cooling Therapy
- Advocate Health Care
- ADx Healthcare
- Aelan Cell Technologies
- Aequus Pharmaceuticals
- Aerial BioPharma
- Affymetrix
- Agena Bioscience
- AgeneBio
- Agilis Biotherapeutics
- AiCure
- Aiforia Technologies
- Air Force General Hospital
- AIT Laboratories
- Akili Interactive Labs
- Alector
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alexza Pharmaceuticals
- Alkahest
- Alkermes
- Allen Institute for Brain Science
- Allergan
- Allergan (name changed from Actavis)
- Allied Corp
- Alpha Cognition
- Alphaeon
- ALS Association
- Alvogen
- Alzamend Neuro
- Alzeca Biosciences
- Alzecure Foundation
- Alzheimer's Association
- Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
- Alzheimer's Foundation of America
- Alzheimer's Research UK
- Alzheimer Society Research
- Alzheimers Research UK
- AlzProtect
- Alzyn
- Amarantus BioSciences
- Ambry Genetics
- AmCad BioMed
- American Diabetes Association
- American Heart/Stroke Association
- American Sleep Apnea Association
- American Well
- Amerigen Pharmaceuticals
- Amgen
- Amherst Pharmaceuticals
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Amorsa Therapeutics
- Amydis Diagnostics
- Analytical Testing Laboratory
- Anavex Life Sciences
- Andor Pharmaceuticals
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Annovis Bio
- Apnea Sciences
- Apotex
- APRINOIA Therapeutics
- Aptinyx
- Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals
- Araclon Biotech
- ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Arizona State University
- Armor
- Artelo Biosciences
- Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration
- Assurex Health
- Assuta Medical Centers
- Astellas Pharma
- Astex Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- AstronauTx
- ATAI Life Sciences
- Aurora Cannabis
- Australian Imaging
- and many, many more!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esa9rg