Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Research Report 2021-2028: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals are Providing Funding for Clinical Trials to Treat Complications in COVID-19 Patients

The global inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems market size is estimated to reach USD 434.2 million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.9%

A rise in the cases of respiratory failure among neonates, increased pollution levels leading to lung diseases in adults, need for quick treatment response, and reduced complications are the factors driving the adoption of inhaled nitric oxide therapy.

The presence of several small-scale manufacturers and research initiatives undertaken by major players to prove treatment efficacy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus further enhances market growth.



Safe and effective treatment regimen, a rapid offset of action, reduced toxicity, high concentration of drug at the target organ, avoidance of systemic adverse reaction, and reduced dose of medication are some of the advantages of INO over other medications. This leads to the improved adoption of INO, potentially driving the market growth.

Market leaders like Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals are providing fundings to conduct clinical trials of INO therapy to treat complications in COVID-19 patients. Such initiatives are said to boost the market growth during the forecasted period.



Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights

The pediatric type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the rising usage of INO therapy on account of its efficacy and reduced complications

The Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (HRF) application segment held the largest revenue share in 2020

Hospitals was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 owing to the presence of funds and well-established infrastructure in this end-user setting

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2020 due to the growing pediatric population, rise in the cases of respiratory diseases, and presence of local manufacturers of disposables

Some of the prominent companies are Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Getinge, Vero Biotech, LINDE, Beyond Air, SLE, Nu-MED, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Air Liquide Healthcare, and Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Advantage of quick onset upon administration to improve adoption among medical practitioners

Cost efficient treatment

Market restraint analysis

Lack of skilled staff to monitor delivery device, hinders market growth

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

