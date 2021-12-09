United States Medical Display Monitors (Greyscale, Color) Market Analysis & Forecasts 2021-2028

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Greyscale, Color), By Aspect ratio, By Technology, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. medical display monitors market size is estimated to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%

The rise in the number of diagnostic imaging centers across the U.S., increased adoption of hybrid operating rooms, rise in minimally invasive surgeries, increased cancer prevalence, and high volume of diagnostic imaging procedures are the factors responsible for market growth.



The display allows surgeons and medical practitioners to view diagnostic and surgical images in higher resolution for clear identification of tissues and blood vessels. A single monitor has the capacity to display data from optical microscopes, navigation displays, video streaming of the operating room, and diagnostic scans, to reduce surgeons' burden to obtain data from different sources. This tool is of utmost importance for the radiologist, as it plays a key role in diagnosis accuracy and helps reduce errors.



Market leaders are developing display monitors integrated with computer systems to ultimately interact with all medical devices within the medical setting to enhance operability and improve data security.

Additionally, to tackle issues like reduced radiology staff, an enormous work pressure on radiologists after the outbreak of Covid 19, Barco has developed a display controller. This eased their workflow and improved efficiency.

However, the market dropped in 2020, due to the reduced elective surgeries, hospital economic instability, and reduced emergency room admissions. However, the market is anticipated to normalize by mid-2022.



U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market Report Highlights

The greyscale segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 in the type outlook as it provides ease of workflow and is cost-efficient

The 16:9 aspect ratio segment held the largest revenue share in 2020

LED is the largest revenue-generating segment in this market owing to the Low energy requirement, brighter images, high operational life, reduced heat generation, non-reactive to temperature-sensitive environment, and lower power consumption, in this end-user setting

The general radiology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the application segment as it provides diagnostic accuracy, reduction in errors, and constant need for high-quality imaging displays

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. U.S. Medical Display Monitors: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. U.S. Medical Display Monitors: Aspect ratio Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. U.S. Medical Display Monitors: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. U.S. Medical Display Monitors: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

HP Development Company, L.P

Quest International

Stryker

Double Black Imaging

Steris

UTI Technology, Inc.

NDS Surgical Imaging (A Novanta company)

Canvys

BenQ

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Barco

Eizo Corporation

