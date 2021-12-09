Global Genomics Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Report/Directory 2014-2021

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 report provides an understanding and access to the Genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Genomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Genomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual Genomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Genomics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Genomics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Report Scope
Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 includes:
- Trends in Genomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 1100 Genomics deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading Genomics deals by value since 2014
- Most active Genomics dealmakers since 2014
- The leading Genomics partnering resources
In Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy and technology target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Genomics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genomics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Genomics dealmakers
2.4. Genomics partnering by deal type
2.5. Genomics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Genomics partnering
2.6.1 Genomics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Genomics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Genomics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Genomics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Genomics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Genomics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Genomics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Genomics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Genomics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Genomics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genomics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Genomics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Genomics deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Genomics deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Genomics deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Genomics deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kh9ene