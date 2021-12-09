Global Genomics Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Report/Directory 2014-2021

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 report provides an understanding and access to the Genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Genomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Genomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains links to online copies of actual Genomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Genomics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Genomics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report Scope



Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Genomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1100 Genomics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading Genomics deals by value since 2014

Most active Genomics dealmakers since 2014

The leading Genomics partnering resources

In Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Genomics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genomics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Genomics dealmakers

2.4. Genomics partnering by deal type

2.5. Genomics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Genomics partnering

2.6.1 Genomics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Genomics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Genomics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Genomics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Genomics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Genomics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Genomics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Genomics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Genomics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Genomics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genomics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Genomics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Genomics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Genomics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Genomics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Genomics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions



Companies Mentioned

DecisionQ

PathGroup

Transcriptic

Ambry Genetics

Centauri Therapeutics

Corteva Agriscience

SunTerra Biotechnology

Cell Line Genetics

Abbvie

Genomenon

Oxford Genetics

CardioDx

Charles River Laboratories

Arcadia Biosciences

Google

Advaita

Ceres

Vivo Biosciences

Nebula Genomics

Structural Genomics Consortium

Immuno Diagnostic

Mercachem

Perthera

Adaptive Biotechnologies

St Georges University of London

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Vitaccess

Aptorum Group

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Genomind

DefiniGEN

Intrexon

Knight Diagnostic Laboratories

iBio

Emory University

Center for Molecular Medicine

Cellectis Bioresearch

Genomics

Eisai

University of Cincinnati

Plant Bioscience Limited

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals

NCIC Clinical Trials Group

Oncology Research Information Exchange Network

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

European Union

University of Montreal

Oncodesign

Helomics

Fujitsu Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kh9ene



