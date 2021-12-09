The global digital agriculture marketplace market was valued at $10.00 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $22.88 billion in 2026, following a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market: Focus on Business Channel, Product Type and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189198/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



Global Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market by Business Channel



Digital agriculture marketplace can be handled by various business channels, such as Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).B2B commerce operates between companies instead of a company and the end user.



The B2B segment is the largest business channel in the global digital agriculture marketplace market.



Leading digital marketplace startups in the agriculture sector also offer various tools and services such as data analysis, software tools, algorithms, and value-added services for logistics and purchasing seeds and fertilizer, among others for farmers.



All these tools and services in B2B help the farmers enhance crop productivity and cultivation. B2B helps provide tools and services for free to access the farmers’ crops in the digital agriculture marketplace.



Global Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market by Product Type



A wide range of product types is used in the digital agriculture marketplace, including perishables, non-perishables, Agri raw materials, and others.The perishables are dominating the global digital agriculture marketplace market.



Perishable food includes dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and seafood.Perishable foods are usually stored in the refrigerator.



Nevertheless, some fresh fruits and vegetables will keep quite well out of the refrigerator if stored in a cool place.



Global Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market by Region



Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global digital agriculture marketplace market during the forecast period. The high agricultural growth, along with the increased emphasis on digitization in agriculture, is expected to boost the development of the digital agriculture marketplace in these regions.



India is a significant player in the Asia-Pacific digital agriculture marketplace market.India is dominated by various players of the digital agriculture marketplace, including Ninjacart Platform (63Ideas Infolabs Pvt.



Ltd.), Diatoz Solutions, Agrostar, DeHaat, among others.



According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of India’s population. The agriculture sales are the highest in the Asia-Pacific region, and India can become a vast digital agriculture marketplace market in the coming years.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holds 50%-60% share of the market), mid-segment players (holds 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holds the remaining 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the global digital agriculture marketplace market.



Companies such as Twiga Foods Limited, COFCO International, Cranswick PLC, Crofarm Agriproduct Pvt. Ltd., Tanihub, Eden Farm, WayCool Foods and Products Pvt Ltd., Agrofy, Kaset Thai Hitech Co., Ltd., Agri Marketplace, among others, are developing end-use products by collaborating with various companies offering innovative and advanced technologies, products, and others.



