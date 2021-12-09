New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epigenetics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Mechanism, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189197/?utm_source=GNW

• Mechanism (DNA Methylation, Histone Modification, RNA Modification, and Others)

• Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunology, Metabolic Diseases, and Others)

• Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequencing, Microarray, and Other Technologies (MS, Flow Cytometry))

• End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Other End Users)



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S., Canada

• Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Epigenetics Inclined by Rising Prevalence of Cancer

• Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players

• Increasing Government Initiatives in the Field of Epigenetics



Market Challenges



• High Cost of Instruments

• Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Epigenetic Research



Market Opportunities



• Technological Advancement Toward Innovation in Epigenetics

• Expanding Epigenetic Applications in Non-Oncology Diseases



Key Companies Profiled



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Merck KGaA, MDxHealth, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abcam Plc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, Active Motif, Inc., Promega Corporation



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How is epigenetics revolutionizing oncology research and clinical diagnostics?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global epigenetics market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global epigenetics market?

• How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global epigenetics ecosystem?

• What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of epigenetics targeted therapies?

• What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

• What are the growth opportunities for the epigenetics companies in the region of their operation?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global epigenetics market?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?



Market Overview



The growth of the epigenetics market is expected to be driven by the decrease in the cost of sequencing, the global increase in the application of next-generation sequencing, and the advancement of the products.However, there are significant challenges restraining the market growth, such as the high-cost epigenetics instruments and dearth of skilled professionals in epigenetic research.



Epigenetic mechanisms are being linked to a growing number of chronic diseases and disorders, including cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders, as well as environmental cues and nutrition, which have a significant impact on epigenetic processes such as DNA methylation, histone modification, and non-coding RNA.



Healthcare experts have found the epigenetics market to be one of the highest booming markets, and the global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.11% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



The epigenetics market is an emerging market with huge growth potential.Recent technological advancements are facilitating the adoption of the technology at a rapid pace.



Epigenetic alterations can be maintained from cell to cell as cells divide and can be inherited through the generations.Moreover, epigenetic changes are required for normal development and health, and they can also be responsible for some disease states.



Disturbing any of the three marks that contribute to epigenetic modification can cause abnormal activation or silencing of genes. In addition, the market of epigenetics is rising due to technological advancements in products offered by the companies.



Competitive Landscape



The growth of this market can be majorly attributed to the presence of well-established guidelines regarding epigenetics, presence of established companies undertaking key business strategies, rising number of cancer cases, and increasing adoption of products based on advanced molecular technologies by the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, among others.Further, increasing focus on research pertaining to the epigenetics biomarkers such as DNA, histones, and non-coding RNA is also expected to support the growth of the epigenetics market during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



The growth of other technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and whole genome sequencing, can be attributed to the increased clinical research to understand the involvement of molecular pathology in the diagnosis and prognosis of genetic disorders.Based on region, North America holds the largest share in the market, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.



