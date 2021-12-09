The global certificate authority market is estimated to account for USD 127 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 226 Million, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Certificate Authority Market by Component, SSL Certification Validation Type, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05532153/?utm_source=GNW



• By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The certificate type sub-segment is estimated to have the largest market size, while the services segment is expected to witness high market growth.The increasing number of cybercrimes is forcing organizations to deploy cutting-edge certificate management solutions.



Regulations such as GLBA, HIPAA, and Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and standards (PCI DSS and SOX) necessitate businesses to meet the terms of these standards.The trend, in turn, would drive organizations across verticals to adopt certificate authority solutions and the associated services.



In addition, the growing demand for technical expertise required to maintain and update certificate authority solutions is expected to drive the demand for managed PKI services.



By SSL certification validation type, the domain validation certification type to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In SSL certification validation type, domain validation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.Various certificate types are gaining traction in the SMEs segment due to the increasing number of SMEs worldwide and growing digitalization.



North America dominates the organization validation segment, as enterprises in the region are highly adopting SaaS-based applications, which is driving the market growth. The extended validation segment is also expected to gain traction, as it gives the highest level of security assurance.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on regions, the certificate authority market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing instances of malware and file-based attacks, rising concerns pertaining to loss of critical data, surge in the adoption of IoT and cloud trends, and stringent mandatory regulations and compliances.



APAC experiences considerable security spending, owing to the ever-growing threat landscape of the region. APAC is expected to invest more in security, owing to the increasing threat of identity and access breaches.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 15%

Key and innovative vendors in the certificate authority market include IdenTrust (US), DigiCert (US), Sectigo (US), GlobalSign (Belgium), Entrust (US), GoDaddy (US), Certum (Poland), Actalis (Italy), Let’s Encrypt (US), SSL.com (US), E-Tugra (Turkey), WISeKey (Switzerland), Trustwave (US), SwissSign (Switzerland), TWCA (China), Buypass (Norway), Camerfirma (Spain), HARICA (Greece), Certigna (France), NETLOCK (Hungary), TÜRKTRUST (Turkey), certSIGN (Romania), Disig (Slovakia), Network Solutions (US), and OneSpan (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the certificate authority market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component (certificate type and services), by SSL certification validation type, by organization size, by vertical, and by region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the revenue numbers’ closest approximations for the overall certificate authority market and its sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

