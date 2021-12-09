United States Women's Beauty Supplements Market 2021: Market Size, Growth Rate and Revenue Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 United States Women's Beauty Supplements Market With Covid-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Beauty Supplements Market has been steadily growing with many existing and new players diversifying their product offerings within the ingestible beauty segment. In recent years, the market has witnessed notable acquisitions by global players such as Nestle S.A. and Unilever plc.

The prominence of the holistic health and wellness trend, increasing female workforce participation, growing number of women who want to age beautifully, digital marketing, product personalization, diverse form factors, and extensive branding are among the key factors likely to drive market growth.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis on the U.S. Beauty Supplements Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2020. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the sale of beauty supplements. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

The report includes the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2020 - 2027)

Revenue Share by Form Factor (tablets, capsules, soft gels, and others)

Revenue Share by Distribution (pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce (online pharmacies), offline (retail), and direct sales)

Revenue Share by Price Range

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Competitive Factors

Industry Challenges

Market Trends

Major Company Profiles



Key Topics Covered:





I. Research Scope

II. Methodology

III. Definition and Segmentation

IV. USA Women's Beauty Supplements Market: Executive Summary

a. COVID-19 Impact

b. Consumer Insights

c. Future Trends

d. Competitive Factors

e. Key Market Trends

V. USA Women's Beauty Supplements Market: Market Drivers and Impact

a. Demand driven by evolving demography, culture, and economy

b. Increasing adoption of holistic approach towards health, beauty, and wellness

c. Digital marketing is driving awareness

d. Products are increasingly being marketed to offer multifunctional benefits

e. Increasing access to diversified product forms

f. Increasing focus on packaging and branding

VI. USA Women's Beauty Supplements Market: Market Challenges and Impact

a. Consumers seeking instant results

b. Less awareness about the benefits of beauty supplements

c. Low entry barriers and increasing competition

d. Clean formulations at reasonable price points

e. Questionable benefits, quality issues, and criticism

f. Lack of transparency and traceability

VII. Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast, 2020-2027

b. Market Share by Revenue, 2020-2027

c. Market Share by Application, 2020-2027

d. Market Share by Form Factor, 2020-2027

e. Market Share by Distribution Channel, 2020-2027

f. Market Share by Price, 2020-2027

VIII. USA Women's Beauty Supplements Market: Market Trends

a. Diverse form factors

b. Personalization

c. Transparency and traceability

d. Target consumers

e. Apps

f. Backed by Medical Professionals

g. Science Backed Claims

h. Efficacy Proof

i. Hero Ingredients

j. Promising Ingredients

k. Microbiome

l. Product Pairing

m. New Products

n. New Entrants

o. Acquisitions

p. Packaging

q. Distribution Strategies

r. Digital Marketing during COVID - 19

s. Marketing and Promotions

IX. Company Profiles

a. Vital Proteins

b. Nature's Bounty

c. Nutrafol



Companies Mentioned

Unilever PLC (Olly PBC and Murad Inc.)

Church & Dwight Co. (Viviscal)

Hum Nutrition Inc.

Nature's Bounty Co.

Besweet Creations LLC (SugarBear)

Nestle S.A. (Vital Proteins and Garden of Life)

The Clorox Company ( NeoCell)

Nutraceutical Wellness Inc. (Nutrafol)

Bayer AG (Santar Collagen)



