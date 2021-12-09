Global UV Curable Coatings Markets Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: Rising Demand From The Automotive Industry / UV Curable Coatings In Newer Applications / Unlocking Demand In APAC Countries

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Curable Coatings Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UV curable coatings market is expected to reach USD 10,751.64 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.40%.

Due to rising environmental concerns and sustainable development, UV curable technology will hold a major place and witness more investment in research and development. With the rapid urbanization and rising middle-class incomes, APAC countries will witness robust demand for UV curable adhesives coatings from end markets such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and wood.



UV curable coatings is a long-established and proven technology in the automotive coatings sector. The future of UV curing in the automotive is full of potential as their applications continue to grow as new coatings and solutions. The emerging economies of the APAC are expected to drive the growth of these UV-curable coatings through their growing automotive industry.

INSIGHTS BY COMPONENT

Oligomers in the UV curable coatings industry are moderately low molecular weight resins that contribute to the overall properties of the coating, ink, or adhesive. Flexible packaging, consumer coatings, and automotive are major industries fostering the demand for UV curable coatings. The oligomers in the UV-cured coatings market are expected to reach USD 1497.32 million by 2026.



INSIGHTS BY END-USE

Various end-user industries where UV curable coatings are employed on a large scale include automotive, wood, electronics, aerospace, paper and packaging, and printing and graphic arts. The electronic industry is the upcoming sector. The advancement of technologies, the growth of the electric car industry, and the presence of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in every electronic device are fueling the consumption of UV curing coatings in the electronics industry.



The global wooden UV Curable coatings industry is expected to grow steadily. The growing demands for eco-friendly coatings, renovation and remodeling work, rise in demands from the emerging and established economies are the key drivers for the growth of the UV curable wooden coatings market.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The APAC is the major consumer of UV curable coatings among all the regions, followed by North America and Europe. The UV curable coatings industry in APAC was valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2020 and is expected to maintain a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period.

China is the largest consumer of UV wood coatings market across the region. The flexible packaging, paper packaging, wood, automotive, electronic, printing are the key end-user markets that will drive the consumption of UV curing technology in APAC.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The UV curable coatings market is highly fragmented, with the presence of dominant players across all regions. Various competitors like BASF SE, BASF, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, DIC Corporation, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Royal DSM NV, etc., are actively operating across the globe along with various local players.

In the coming years, investment in research and development will be very crucial for the growth of manufacturing companies. In 2021, the global UV curable coatings market is growing at a steady rate, and with the rising adoption of strategies by various players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

UV curable coating is an upcoming market with a very bright scope owing to its excellent advantages over conventional coating solutions.

The photoinitiators in the global UV curable coatings industry are expected to reach USD 2,613.40 million by 2026.

The global automotive UV curable coatings industry will grow at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period.

Electronics assemblies, electric vehicle batteries, low-migration formulations for food packaging, commercial printing, labels and packaging, and pre-coated substrates are upcoming end-use segments.

Key Vendors

Royal DSM NV

AkzoNobel

BASF SE

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Other Prominent Vendors

DYMAX Corp.

Nippon Paints

Cardinal Paint

Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd.

Jainco Industry Chemicals

The Protech Group

Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd

DIC Corporation

Master Bond Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Supply Chain Analysis



8 Growth Opportunities By Segment

8.1 By Component

8.2 By End-Use

8.3 By Geography



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rising Awareness Of Greener Products

9.2 Increasing Demand For Wood Coatings



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Demand From The Automotive Industry

10.2 UV Curable Coatings In Newer Applications

10.3 Unlocking Demand In APAC Countries



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Raw Material/Feedstock Shortages

11.2 High Capital Investments



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Component

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Monomers

13.4 Photoinitiators

13.5 Oligomers

13.7 Pigments, Fillers, And Additives



14 End-Use

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Wood

14.4 Electronics

14.5 Automotive

14.7 Printing & Graphic Arts

14.8 Paper & Packaging

14.9 Other

