Global Virtual Machine Market to Touch USD 46235.10 Million by 2028; Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technologies Worldwide to Accelerate Market Growth

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IT data center spending by the end of 2021 is expected to reach close to USD 240 Billion, whereas spending on data centers by enterprises in the year 2020 registered to around USD 90 Billion. In the same year, spending on cloud IT infrastructure around the globe crossed USD 70 Billion. Moreover, spending on IT services globally in the year 2021 is expected to cross USD 1100 Billion.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “ Global Virtual Machine Market ” which provides a detailed analysis on the latest market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and the challenges that are associated with the growth of the market throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

The dependence on computing systems has increased enormously over the past few decades. Businesses worldwide are increasingly adopting computing technologies so as to increase organizational effectiveness and promote work efficiency. As a result, organizations in the IT industry are investing massively to develop advanced computing products. In the year 2020, the IT industry around the globe was projected to garner a revenue of close to USD 5 Trillion. Moreover, software, devices & infrastructure, and IT & business services represented a share of close to 10%, 25%, and 20% respectively of the overall IT industry. With the increasing advancements in computing technology and rising adoption of cloud technologies, the demand for virtual machines is expected to grow significantly, as these machines allow organizations to perform different tasks virtually without the need of deploying the hardware. Moreover, organizations are benefitted extensively from the adoption of virtual machines as it lowers the costs associated with the data infrastructure of organizations. It has been anticipated that a mid-sized institution spends around 15% or around USD 120 Million of its overall operational costs on data architecture. The rising concern amongst organizations to lower costs on infrastructure, along with the rapid adoption of cloud services, and the growing software industry, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global virtual machine market. The market garnered a revenue of USD 15153.78 Million in the year 2019 and is further anticipated to touch USD 46235.10 Million by the end of 2028 by growing with a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Regionally, the global virtual machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America is expected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period and further touch revenue of USD 20805.80 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 6921.40 Million in 2019. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the U.S. and Canada. Out of the market in these countries, the market in the United States is anticipated to garner the largest market revenue of USD 4959.68 Million by the end of 2021. Moreover, the market in Europe is anticipated to hold the second-leading share throughout the forecast period and further touch revenue of USD 11050.19 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 3558.61 Million in the year 2019. The market is segmented by country into the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst these countries, the market in the U.K. is anticipated to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The market in the country garnered the largest market revenue of USD 834.93 Million in 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 2629.94 Million by the end of 2028. On the other hand, the market in Germany is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global virtual machine market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. Out of these segments, the software segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period and further touch revenue of USD 23671.59 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 7908.49 Million in 2019. The hardware segment, which is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 2495.04 Million in the year 2021, is further segmented into CPU, disk drives, and others, out of which, the CPU segment is anticipated to gain the largest market revenue of USD 2970.67 Million by the end of 2028. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The market is also segmented by RAM storage into 0.5 GiB, 1GiB, 2 GiB, 4 GiB, 8 GiB, 16 GiB, 32 GiB, 48 GiB, 64 GiB, 96 GiB, and others. Amongst these segments, the 64 GiB segment is anticipated to hold the second-leading market share by the end of 2028. The segment garnered a market revenue of USD 1321.46 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 5432.62 Million by the end of 2028. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The global virtual machine market is also segmented on the basis of type, temporary storage, enterprise size, operating system, and by end users.

Global Virtual Machine Market, Segmentation by Type

System Virtual Machine

Process Virtual Machine

Global Virtual Machine Market, Segmentation by Temporary Storage

4 GiB

8 GiB

16 GiB

32 GiB

64 GiB

96 GiB

128 GiB

Others

Global Virtual Machine Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Virtual Machine Market, Segmentation by Operating System

Windows

Linux

MacOS

Others

Global Virtual Machine Market, Segmentation by End Users

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Some of the VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM, Red Hat, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Inspur Group, New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and others.

