New Member of KommuneKredit's Board of Directors

KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors has elected Susanne Kure as a new independent member of the Board for the next election period commencing June 1, 2022.



KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors consists of 10 members of which 2 are independent and must possess qualifications within accounting, auditing, financial or risk management.

Susanne Kure holds an MSc in Auditing and Accounting and has qualified as a state-authorised public accountant. For several years Susanne Kure served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Vækstfonden. Prior to this Susanne Kure gained experience as CFO of Amagerbanken from 1999 to 2003 and as state-authorised public accountant with KPMG.

For the last 8 years Susanne Kure has acquired extensive experience as a board member including experience from the Boards of several pension funds, where she currently holds positions as special investment expert, as well as chairman and member of the Audit Committee respectively.

Since leaving Vækstfonden in 2015, Susanne Kure has run her own business as an independent advisor while also focusing on board duties.

Chairman of the Board Lars Krarup states: “I am very pleased that Susanne Kure has agreed to serve as a member of KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors and thus contribute to ensuring a high level of competency for the Board overall. In Susanne we gain a board member with a solid and broad experience base, which, I believe, will complement the competences of the remaining Board of Directors in the best way.”

Attachment