The Global Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is expected to grow by USD 25.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period

88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period. Our report on home and garden products B2Ce-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in smartphone and internet penetration and availability of easy payment options on e-commerce platforms. In addition, increase in smartphone and internet penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market analysis include Product and Geography segments.



The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Home improvement products

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the unproblematic return policy, product comparison, and cash on delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on home and garden products B2C e-commerce market covers the following areas:

• Home and garden products B2C e-commerce market sizing

• Home and garden products B2C e-commerce market forecast

• Home and garden products B2C e-commerce market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home and garden products B2C e-commerce market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Also, the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

