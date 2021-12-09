Chad Larson Selected as One of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors in 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLD Wealth Management announced that Chad Larson, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors for 2021, a ranking by The Globe & Mail’s Report on Business and SHOOK Research.



This acknowledgment, bestowed on an annual basis, recognizes an Investment Advisor who leads the wealth management industry across a multitude of factors including client service and best practices, industry expertise and growth. Of the many Wealth Advisors in Canada, Chad was chosen as 1 of the top 150 Advisors to receive this prestigious award.

Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors is a new annual ranking program, produced by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research. Comprising proprietary research, editorial coverage and an event, it is meant to identify and celebrate the premier wealth advisors operating in Canada today.

Stuart Raftus, President of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management said “ We congratulate Chad and are very proud to recognize the exemplary work of our Investment Advisors who continue to make a difference with our loyal clients.”

“I am so proud of MLD Wealth Management, its Partners and Stakeholders, we strive every day to create an environment of excellence anchored by our People, Processes and Philosophy. The endearment of our industry is a testament to the quality of our team,” says Chad Larson.

About MLD Wealth Management:

MLD Wealth Management is a premier Multi-Family office located in Calgary, AB. As part of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, MLD Wealth provides service to a diverse group of families across the globe in achieving their financial goals.

