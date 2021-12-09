Global Women Health Market Size [2021-2028] | is Projected to Reach USD 41.05 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2%

Pune, India, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Women Health Market size is projected to reach USD 41.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to reemphasize the importance of woman health and boost the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Women Health Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Contraceptives, Osteoporosis, Menopause, Infertility, and Others) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The infection caused by the coronavirus, which has affected more men than women across the globe, has brought the issue of health of women in the spotlight. A UN policy brief released in April 2020 stated that women hold less secure jobs and earn lower wages, which makes them highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of this pandemic.

Industry Developments:

September 2020: Health & Her, specialists in female wellness based in Cardiff, introduced an app to help women navigate their menopausal journey, which includes exercise suggestions, period tracking, and symptom assessment. The company also launched a novel supplement range called ‘Health & Her Perimenopause and Menopause Food Supplements’.

Health & Her, specialists in female wellness based in Cardiff, introduced an app to help women navigate their menopausal journey, which includes exercise suggestions, period tracking, and symptom assessment. The company also launched a novel supplement range called ‘Health & Her Perimenopause and Menopause Food Supplements’. September 2020: Evofem Biosciences announced the commercial release of Phexxi, its non-hormonal prescription vaginal gel, in the US. The product is designed to prevent pregnancy in reproductive-age women and can be used as an on-demand contraceptive.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/women-s-health-market-101847





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 3.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 41.05 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 35.02 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 179 Segments covered Application, Distribution Channel and Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Awareness and Rising Prevalence of Women-centric Diseases to Spur Market Growth Increasing Number of Strategic Collaborations and Acquisitions by Market Players is a Prominent Trend Hospital Pharmacies Segment to Dominate the Market Fueled by Availability of Skilled Gynecologists





For more information visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/women-s-health-market-101847





Increasing Prevalence of Women-centric Diseases to Aid Growth

A leading factor aiding the Women Health Market growth is the rising incidence of women-specific diseases and disorders around the globe. For example, the 2018 GLOBOCAN report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) revealed that female breast cancer diagnoses stood at 2.1 million in 2018, accounting for approximately 11.6% of the total global cancer burden. Further, female breast cancer was the fifth leading cause of death, contributing to 6.6% of the total global deaths in 2018.

Another prime example is osteoporosis in women, a disease that generally afflicts menopausal women, causing reduction in bone density. The National Osteoporosis Foundation, for example, estimates that 20% of Caucasian women aged 50 and above have osteoporosis. As a result of their complex internal body dynamics, management of women’s health, especially post-pregnancy and post-menopause, when hormone imbalances are known to occur, requires high level of efficiency and accuracy. Products designed to facilitate effective management of women-centric diseases will, thus, play a crucial in augmenting this market in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy - Women Health Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101847





Robust Spending on Women’s Healthcare to Stoke Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to emerge as a major revenue generator for this market during the forecast period, having registered a market size of USD 18.00 billion in 2019. The primary reason for the region’s dominance in the market share is the large amount of funds allocated to enhance women’s healthcare across the US and Canada. This is a result of the spreading awareness about health issues and the growing prevalence of women-specific diseases in the region.

Improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in Eastern European countries, is anticipated to bolster Europe’s position as the second-largest region in this market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of the rising awareness about the importance women health.





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/women-s-health-market-101847





List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

Agile Therapeutics (New Jersey, USA)

LUPIN (Mumbai, India)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, UK)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/women-s-health-market-101847





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245