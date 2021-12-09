Startup CTO focused on Sustainability in Data Centers Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Littleton, Massachusetts, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetCool is quickly becoming the place for rising talent. Spun out of MIT in 2019, the Littleton, MA startup was recognized as the Best Top Startup in 2019 by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and now its Chief Technology Officer and Cofounder, Jordan Mizerak, has made the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 list for entrepreneurs powering a more sustainable future.

JetCool designs and manufactures innovative liquid cooling solutions that transform data center ecosystems. Why is this important? To put this into perspective, let’s dive into 2017’s hit song ‘Despacito.’ Despacito was the first video on YouTube to hit five billion views, burning as much electricity as 40,000 US homes in a single year. Every click, download, or streamed video sets several servers to work with a search for “Despacito” activating servers in six to eight data centers around the world – consuming very real energy resources. Data centers and the servers needed to support the internet and store the content we access are consuming 3% of the planet’s total energy each year. Of that number, an estimated 40% of energy is consumed by the cooling infrastructure used to cool down the processors within the data centers. These power-hungry applications rely on optimized cooling solutions to maximize power density and increase compute performance. With innovative, reliable, and efficient liquid cooling systems from JetCool, businesses and research facilities can future-proof their energy-intensive data systems.

This is where Mizerak and his team at JetCool are coming in – they’ve designed a liquid cooling solution, called microconvective cooling, that is so efficient at cooling down some of the most powerful processors, that they’re saving data centers up to 8% in energy costs and 90% in water costs annually.

❝We seek to positively impact society through technological innovation. Electronics with amazing capabilities are emerging in high-performance applications and data centers, fueling a sustainable revolution. We strive to make these technologies run more efficiently by using a new paradigm to manage their heat, accelerating their adoption towards a more sustainable future,” Mizerak writes.

Mizerak went to MIT for his undergrad and then UC Berkeley where he received his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Soon after graduating, Mizerak started working at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory fielding government aerospace and defense projects led by Dr. Bernie Malouin, Ph.D. It was then that the team noticed a common theme – high-power electronics kept overheating. When seeking a commercially available solution, the team noticed a considerable gap in the capability of liquid cooling solutions and the requirements of next-generation electronic devices. This prompted a team of engineers led by Dr. Malouin, JetCool’s Founder & CEO, to spend the next five years developing and refining the cooling technology behind what would eventually become JetCool.

“Our mission is big. We’re driven to create a world where data centers are carbon neutral and water positive, and we’re working hard to achieve this goal. Better cooling in data centers is an integral part of the solution for broad decarbonization. There’s a lot of work to do, but the team at JetCool is working hard to make it happen,” says Mizerak.

Mizerak’s Forbes 30 under 30 profile can be seen at Forbes.com.