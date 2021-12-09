Insights on the Acoustic Insulation Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, BASF and Hush Acoustics Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acoustic Insulation Market Research Report by Product, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acoustic Insulation Market size was estimated at USD 15,290.79 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 16,226.59 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% reaching USD 22,124.40 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Acoustic Insulation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Glass Wool, Plastic Foam, Rock Wool, and Stone Wool.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Building & Construction, Industrial, Manufacturing & Processing, and Transportation.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Acoustic Insulation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Acoustic Insulation Market, including 3M Company, Acoustic Insulation Manufacturing Limited, Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., Airlite Nonwovens, Armacell International S.A., Autex Group, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Fletcher Insulation, Hush Acoustics, International Cellulose Corporation, Johns Manville, KCC Corporation, Kingspan Group, Knauf Gips KG, Owens Corning, Primacoustic, Rockwool International A/S, Trelleborg AB, Twiga Fiberglass Limited, Ursa Insulation, and Zeon Kasei Co Ltd?.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Acoustic Insulation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Acoustic Insulation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Acoustic Insulation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Acoustic Insulation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Acoustic Insulation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Acoustic Insulation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Acoustic Insulation Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing Adoption in Automotive Industry

5.2.2. Demand for Acoustic Insulation in Construction and Building to Reduce Noise Pollution

5.2.3. Mandatory Regulations Imposed in Different Regions to Restrict Noise Exposure

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Lack of Appropriate Disposable and Recycling Process

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Development and Need for Acoustic Insulation with Fire-Resistant Properties

5.4.2. Emerging Adoption of Aerogel Attributed to its Durability and High Performance

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Demand Concentrating on Bio-based and Eco-Friendly Products



6. Acoustic Insulation Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glass Wool

6.3. Plastic Foam

6.4. Rock Wool

6.5. Stone Wool



7. Acoustic Insulation Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Building & Construction

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Manufacturing & Processing

7.5. Transportation



8. Americas Acoustic Insulation Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Acoustic Insulation Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Acoustic Insulation Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M Company

12.2. Acoustic Insulation Manufacturing Limited

12.3. Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

12.4. Airlite Nonwovens

12.5. Armacell International S.A.

12.6. Autex Group

12.7. BASF SE

12.8. Cabot Corporation

12.9. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

12.10. Fletcher Insulation

12.11. Hush Acoustics

12.12. International Cellulose Corporation

12.13. Johns Manville

12.14. KCC Corporation

12.15. Kingspan Group

12.16. Knauf Gips KG

12.17. Owens Corning

12.18. Primacoustic

12.19. Rockwool International A/S

12.20. Trelleborg AB

12.21. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

12.22. Ursa Insulation

12.23. Zeon Kasei Co Ltd



13. Appendix



