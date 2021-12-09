Global Agricultural Analytics Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $3.12 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.72% - Long-term Forecast to 2032: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research have published a new research report titled “Agricultural Analytics Market by Size (Large Farms, Small And Medium-Sized Farms, On The Basis Of Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Modes (Cloud, On-Premises), by Application Areas (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, Aquaculture Analytics, Others (Orchid, Forestry, And Horticulture) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” report has been added to VantageMarketResearch.com offering.



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global agricultural analytics Market size & share expected to reach to USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 from USD 1.23 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.72% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028”

The market surge is attributed to the factors such as risk assessment, ability to unlock the potentials of urban farming, and changing trend towards digitization. Correspondingly, the burden on research and development (R&D) is increasing swiftly regarding the increasing demand for global food supply. This is owing to the rising population all over the world; thus, these are some of the major factors which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Increase in Adoption of Modern Technology in Agriculture

The global agricultural analytics market growth is attributed to several benefits offered by using the advanced technology. Also, the spending power of population is increasing along with growing economy which is further anticipated to propel the market growth. Illness in farm animals, unprecedented plant diseases on crops are some of common threats for farmers across the globe. Illness can blowout speedily in a herd of hundreds or thousands of farm animals and can infect much of those farm animals even before farmers realize the problem. Likewise, plant disease can also destroy the farm yield leading loss of farmers. Appreciatively, a number of IoT gadgets exist to prevent that issue and others. Also, using these gadgets the quality of soil, PH, fertilizers and others can be analysed which in turn prevents such factors to hamper.

Thus, increasing adoption of such technology, and also adoption of treads of urban farming is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Increase Demand for Global Food Supply

Since past few decades, number of populations is increasing tremendously leading to rise in demand for global food supply. This it is captivating the attention of the government and several key players. To meet this untapped demand for food supply and reduce the supply and demand gap; government have taken several initiatives whereas, several major key players are focusing on innovations and develop agricultural technology. These factors are anticipated to witness the market growth in near future over the forecast period of 2021-2028.

However, the high cost gathering accurate crop estimation data and lack of awareness of standardization may act as restraining factor for the market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Analytics Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquaters 1) Deere & Company US 2) IBM US 3) SAP SE Germany 4) Trimble US 5) Monsanto US 6) Oracle US 7) Accenture Ireland 8) Iteris US 9) Taranis Israel 10) Agribotix US

Regional Analysis :

North America to Rule the agricultural analytics Market

North America is projected to hold the major portion for agricultural analytics market. Though, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2028. Well-built industries, huge investments in research and development, and adoption of advanced technology, are some of the factors witnessing the growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at fastest CAGR owing to growing digitalization, increasing adoption of IoT, analytics, and Ai technology for real-time monitoring.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In April 2020, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), a Computer hardware company, released unique AI-powered technologies to aid the health and research community to increase speed of the discovery of medical insights and treatments for COVID-19. In April 2020, SAP SE, German multinational software corporation established COVID-19 Emergency Fund of USD 3.4 million to support the urgent needs of the WHO, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, and smaller non-profits and social enterprises.

This report provides details about prevalence, incidence, distribution of patients, and average price of treatment, market & technological trends and new product developments of agricultural analytics market.

Report Attribute Details Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 12.72% from 2021 to 2028 Market Size 2020 Value USD 1.23 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 3.21 Billion Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered On the basis of component, the agricultural analytics market is segmented into:

Solution

Services On the basis of application areas, the agricultural analytics market is segmented into:

Farm analytics

Livestock analytics

Aquaculture analytics

Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture) On the basis of farm size, the agricultural analytics market is segmented into:

Large Farms

Small and Medium-Sized Farms On the basis of deployment modes, the agricultural analytics market is segmented into: Cloud

On-premises Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Table of Content –

Chapter No. 1: Introduction Report Scope Objectives of the Study USP & Key Offerings Target Audience Vantage Market Research Report Guidance/Walk-through Chapter No. 2: Premium Insights Market Snapshot Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Market Attractiveness Analysis, By North America Insights from Primary Respondents Chapter No. 3: Key Market Dynamics Introduction Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Regulatory Landscape Technology Landscape Regional Market Trends Pricing Analysis Patent Analysis Value Chain Analysis Downstream Buyers Distributors/Traders List

