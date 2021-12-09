The Global Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market is expected to grow by $ 112.73 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387065/?utm_source=GNW

73 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal forming and press tending robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages over automated equipment and increasing safety requirements. In addition, advantages over automated equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The metal forming and press tending robots market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metal forming and press tending robots market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• metal industry

• automotive industry

• aerospace and defense

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the metal forming and press tending robots market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metal forming and press tending robots market covers the following areas:

• Metal forming and press tending robots market sizing

• Metal forming and press tending robots market forecast

• Metal forming and press tending robots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal forming and press tending robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., Durr AG, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the metal forming and press tending robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

