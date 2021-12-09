Australia Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021 - Hyperscale Demand to Drive the Growth Pipeline for Data Center Colocation

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia is one of the key data center colocation service markets in the Asia-Pacific region.
This research service analyzes market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, drivers and restraints, a snapshot of leading participants, and growth opportunities.
Driven by the accelerated deployment of digital transformation initiatives, government support, the growing requirement to process enterprise data, and the adoption of disruptive technologies, the demand for data center services is expected to continue growing.
The shift toward disruptive technologies, the convenience of strong regional and global connectivity through subsea cables, and the uptake of public cloud services in Australia have expanded the presence of top global data center service providers in the country.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the growth drivers and restraints shaping the market's future in Australia?
- What are the recent developments in the Australian market?
- What are the key industry trends?
- What is the competitive landscape like?
- Which are the key participants and what are the recent highlights of their market presence?
Key players mentioned in the study:
- NEXTDC
- Equinix
- Canberra Data Centres
- Global Switch
- Digital Realty
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Data Center Colocation Services
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Data Center Ecosystem
- Data Center Locations
- Data Center Trends
- Other Data Center Trends
- Recent Data Center Developments
3. Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Hyperscale Capabilities for Growing Hyperscale Colocation Requirements
- Growth Opportunity 2: Seamless Connectivity, Low Latency and Network Infrastructure Addressed by Edge Data Centers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Center Certification for Colocating Government Workload
