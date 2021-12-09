Global hybrid vehicle market size to amass notable gains during 2021-2026

Pune, India, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global hybrid vehicle market share was worth USD 146.34 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow significantly during 2021-2026.

Further, the report talks about the various segmentations and their impact on the profitability graph of this industry vertical. A granular examination of the major regions namely Europe, Americas, and Asia Pacific, unveils top prospects for investments. Lastly, it presents a 360-degree outlook of the key industry players in terms of their product/service portfolio, financials, and crucial expansion strategies.

Increasing worldwide production of automobile, rising disposable income in densely populated countries like China and India, and inclination towards hybrid vehicles with rapid adoption of parallel electric powertrain technology are augmenting industry outlook.

In addition, advancements in hybrid vehicle design, high usage of electronic devices, and surging penetration of hybrid vehicles in passenger and commercial automobile verticals are adding momentum to industry progression. Besides, growing automation in manufacturing industries is positively swaying the market dynamics.

Elaborating on market segments

By degree of hybridization, global hybrid vehicle market is split into mild, micro, and full. Among these, the mild segment is expected to expand considerably over the forecast duration, owing to high concentration of ODMS and OEMs in this business sphere, and strict government regulations in several economies.

Based on electric powertrain type, the marketplace is fragmented into parallel, and series. The parallel segment is projected to capture a substantial market share by 2026, accredited to escalating demand for latest electronic technology.

An overview of regional hierarchy

Regionally speaking, Asia Pacific presently holds a significantly share in the overall market, ascribing to surging urban population, high disposable income, and increasing manufacturing activities in different nations. Besides, focus among automobile manufacturers to enhance product quality by eliminating errors and decreasing variability for improved assistance & visibility is also fueling APAC market development.

Expounding on competitive arena

Key players defining the competitive arena of global hybrid vehicle market are Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Company Ltd., Renault S.A., The Volkswagen AG, BYD Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, and Toyota Motor Corporation.

These companies are undertaking effective strategies including mergers & acquisitions, innovative product launches, collaboration deals, partnerships, and research & development investments to tap into emerging markets and garner substantial revenues.

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Degree of Hybridization (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Mild

Micro

Full

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Electric Powertrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Parallel

Series

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Norway

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Daimler AG

Hyundai Motor Company Ltd.

Renault S.A.

The Volkswagen AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

AB Volvo

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

