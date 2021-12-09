Oceanscan Navigates Ransomware Event with iland Secure DRaaS

Houston, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, a leading VMware-based provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced that Oceanscan is using iland Secure DRaaS to keep its business up and running in the wake of a recent ransomware attack.

Oceanscan is a leading international equipment company providing the latest and most advanced technology to the oil and gas, defence, petrochemical, renewables, and nuclear industries. Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and supported by a worldwide network of partner companies, the company is committed to around-the-clock support of its customers.

In late September 2021, a sophisticated strain of ransomware infected Oceanscan’s entire network, encrypting multiple file layers and putting the company at risk of potentially devastating downtime. Oceanscan, an iland customer for nearly a decade, had prepared for this moment and had both iland Secure Cloud DRaaS for Veeam and iland Secure Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect in place at the time of the attack.

“I cannot stress this enough: We are where we are thanks to the technology and, perhaps most importantly, the people over at iland,” said Sukumar Panchanathan, group IT manager at Oceanscan. “There’s a lot that has to happen in the wake of an attack like this. It’s a tough time. But the iland support team immediately answered our call and we were in a position to recover with just the click of a button. The iland services have been absolutely wonderful. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank the iland support staff enough.”

With the company’s on-premises environment compromised, but its workloads already successfully replicated to the cloud thanks to iland Secure Cloud DRaaS, the Oceanscan team decided to move away from its on-premises production environment entirely following the attack and leverage their cloud-based infrastructure with iland. In the weeks following, Oceanscan was able to seamlessly move from iland DRaaS to iland IaaS within a couple of hours, and has been running effectively ever since.

“As the rates of cybercrime continue to rise, companies must prepare for the inevitable ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ when it comes to having the tools, people, and process in place to stay protected,” said Brian Ussher, president and co-founder of iland. “Oceanscan chose iland to provide the security, replication, and failover capabilities needed to ensure the company’s data stayed online and available. Designed exactly for moments like this, iland’s industry-leading disaster recovery technology allowed Oceanscan to failover all its applications, seamlessly and without detrimental delays.”

iland provides the highest levels of security capabilities and features available today, integrated with all services, and ready to adapt to today’s ever-increasing security requirements. From Secure Public or Private Cloud (IaaS) to Secure Cloud Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Secure Cloud Backup as a Service (BaaS), which can include Insider Protection to further protect organisations from internal and external security threats. iland is able to offer the solutions and support needed to protect your data at any time.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider and industry-recognized leader of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS). iland’s award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston with regional offices in London and Sydney, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Learn more at iland.com.