Calvert County Celebrates Expansion of Avenues Recovery Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenues Recovery, a leading national provider of drug rehab and alcohol rehab treatment facilities, announced today a grand expansion and ribbon-cutting ceremony at their Prince Frederick MD location.

Along with the rest of the country, the Maryland area is facing unprecedented spikes in overdose and relapse rates. Additional resources to combat this concerning rise are crucial. Alongside other valuable community treatment partners such as nearby CalvertHealth Medical Center, Avenues Recovery at Prince Frederick has committed to maintaining enough capacity to meet the increasing needs of Calvert County.

Avenues is deeply committed to providing clinical excellence and a supportive community to each and every person struggling with addiction. To that end, their Prince Frederick facility has undergone massive renovations in an effort to expand their already significant footprint in the Maryland area. The upgrades yielded space for 45 additional clients to begin their recovery journeys. Aside from extensive remodeling in the existing structures, a new building was added to campus, housing dedicated for spacious group therapy and one on one meeting rooms.

The entire community is invited to take part in the inauguration of the refurbished campus, to be held at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., December 16, at 75 Monnett Rd. in Prince Frederick MD. Representatives from the Calvert Board of County Commissioners, the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, and Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, will join Avenues for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, accompanied by live music and a deluxe coffee and pastry bar.

"We are determined to do our part to help solve the opioid crisis in Calvert County and the entire state of Maryland," said Josh Goldstein, Regional Director for Avenues Recovery. "This new capacity will go a long way to helping the entire area".

The facility has been a fixture in the community since 2017 and has helped over 1,500 people learn the skills of sobriety. Avenues is an inclusive program that accepts all insurances, and people from all walks of life.

"We believe strongly in the idea of community-based treatment," said Hudi Alter, CEO of Avenues Recovery. "This expansion is another piece of our dedication to offering local drug and alcohol treatment that really works to every resident of Maryland."

Avenues Recovery of Prince Frederick accepts all insurances including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Hopkins, Tricare and Medicaid. They provide stabilization, inpatient rehab, as well as clinical counseling and life training skills.

Melissa August - Outreach Coordinator

(443) 771-0889

melissa.august@avenuesrecovery.com

avenuesrecoverymaryland.com

Press availability upon request or at the event.

---------

Avenues Recovery Centers is a fully accredited substance abuse treatment network founded in 2016 and serving communities nationwide. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals and are focused on creating positive outcomes for the clients they serve.

###

Related Images











Image 1: Avenues Recovery at Prince Frederick Expansion Flyer





Open house and ribbon cutting flyer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment