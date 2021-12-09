Gomez Trial Attorneys Hires New Trial Lawyer Justin Kashou

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gomez Trial Attorneys is excited to declare and embrace Justin Kashou as a new trial attorney who recently started at the firm on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Justin was born and raised in San Diego, California. Justin received his degree in Business Administration from the University of San Diego and then went on to obtain a Juris Doctor degree at California Western School of Law.

Prior to working on the plaintiff side of personal injury, Justin worked at a prominent insurance defense firm handling complex litigation cases arising primarily from motor vehicle accidents and premises liability. Justin was able to see firsthand how insurance companies take advantage of unprepared litigants, which ultimately led him across the aisle to represent injured plaintiffs. Justin's intimate knowledge of the insurance industry has enabled him to obtain higher settlements for his clients in a faster, more efficient manner.

As a trial lawyer at Gomez Trial Attorneys, Justin will be advocating for those who have been harmed by the wrongful conduct of others. Outside of work, Justin loves spending time with his fiancée Audreana and his dog Toby. Justin grew up playing soccer, and still plays recreationally in a local men's league. Justin also enjoys playing golf with his friends and trying new restaurants around town.

We are Gomez Trial Attorneys, founded in 2005. We are a San Diego-based and California statewide personal injury law firm that has proven results for people who have sustained injuries because of someone else's careless, negligent, reckless or intentional conduct. We are dedicated to advocating for those who have been harmed by the wrongful conduct of others. To learn about how we can help you after a personal injury disrupts your life, visit us online at http://www.thegomezfirm.com or call our office at 833-GET-GOMEZ.

