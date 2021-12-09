TripleBlind Expands Leadership Team as its Private Data Sharing Solution Achieves Commercial Success

Follows recent announcements of $24 million funding and being named a Gartner “Cool Vendor”



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , the private data sharing solution that allows enterprises to collaborate via its Blind Virtual Exchange API which ensures raw data is never moved or exposed, has announced new hires to its leadership team. The following new hires bring expertise to the company that will expand partnership, collaboration and business growth for TripleBlind across industries.

These appointments follow several recent TripleBlind announcements, including raising $24 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round led by General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic and being acclaimed as a “Cool Vendor” in Data Privacy by industry analyst firm Gartner.

Jay Smilyk joins TripleBlind as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He has held C-level and leadership positions at multiple software and security companies, including Sepio Systems, Vectra Networks, Safend/Supercom and Cynet, and has more than 20 years of sales management experience. At TripleBlind, Jay will oversee company revenue growth and management, sales and marketing.

Suraj Kapa is TripleBlind’s new Senior Vice President of Healthcare, joining after serving for more than eight years in several senior positions at Mayo Clinic, most recently as Medical Director, AI for Knowledge Management and Delivery. He brings more than 10 years of experience practicing as a cardiac electrophysiologist and working with AI for healthcare. In his new position, he will oversee all healthcare business unit operations and own the processes and functions related to the TripleBlind Healthcare Business Unit.

Tim Massey joins TripleBlind as Vice President of Product & Customer Success. Leveraging more than three decades of experience in technology working with large enterprises and startup companies, Tim will oversee the development and execution of TripleBlind’s product strategy and ensure that customers realize maximum value through their use of TripleBlind solutions. He is highly regarded as a thought leader in the industry through his time holding leadership positions at multiple technology companies, including successful Kansas City startups EyeVerify and Handmark.

Siddhartha Banerjee has been named TripleBlind’s Director of Business Development, focusing on financial services and capital markets. He previously held senior sales positions at Databricks, Wipro and Compact Solutions (acquired by Informatica). Sid brings more than 25 years of experience in global sales, consulting and leadership to the team.

“These strategic hires will allow TripleBlind to accelerate the commercial success our private data sharing solution is achieving today. Each executive brings extensive experience that will propel us to unlock new opportunities in financial services and healthcare, as well as additional markets,” said Riddhiman Das, CEO and co-founder of TripleBlind.

About TripleBlind

TripleBlind offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced privacy for data and algorithms, allowing institutions to collaborate around the most private and sensitive data without it ever being decrypted or leaving their firewall. TripleBlind provides one-way encryption and allows only authorized operations on any type of data, any algorithm, computable by third parties in real-time. TripleBlind never hosts or accesses shared data.

TripleBlind’s Private Data Sharing Solution unlocks the estimated 43ZB of data that are not commercialized today. The company’s patented breakthroughs in advanced mathematics enable organizations to secure larger and more diverse data sets for innovating enhanced algorithms for medical diagnoses and improved anti-fraud initiatives in financial services. It is the only technology that enforces all international and regional data privacy standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, PDPR, and CCPA.

