Nobul Completes $5B Sales

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobul Technologies (www.nobul.com), a consumer-centric real estate technology company, announced that it had crossed over $5,000,000,000 (five billion dollars) in completed sales.

Nobul's disruptive real estate technology marketplace empowers home buyers and sellers to evaluate customized offers from real estate agents who submit bids to compete for their business. The platform is designed to bring transparency, choice, simplicity and value to the real estate business, and has seen unprecedented success with consumers frustrated by archaic industry practices.

"Five billion dollars in sales at Nobul is a huge milestone for us and the result of the tireless execution of our growth plans," said Regan McGee, CEO and founder of Nobul. "As we continue to aggressively invest in our real estate marketplace, platform, people, and product offerings, Nobul is poised to expand its business even more in 2022 and beyond."

"This $5 billion in sales is the concrete manifestation of our growth acceleration in 2021, and I am thrilled to see that Nobul is gaining fast traction among both home buyers and sellers," said David Schwartz, COO of Nobul. "Having this impressive sales milestone under our belt, I am looking forward to expanding our footprint throughout North America in 2022 and bringing the Nobul marketplace's unique combination of transparency and value to more home buyers and sellers across the United States and Canada."

About Nobul Technologies

Nobul Technologies (www.nobul.com) is the world's only open digital consumer-centric marketplace connecting home buyers and sellers to the best real estate agent for them. Nobul brings transparency, choice, accountability and simplicity to the real estate industry through powerful innovative technology supported by real people who truly care. Nobul's ground-breaking platform enables buyers and sellers to easily access real estate agents' transaction histories, pricing, services offered, and genuine reviews from people who have actually used them. Nobul has won many prestigious awards including the CNBC Upstart 100 Award and has achieved billions of dollars in sales across more than 100 markets throughout North America. For more information on Nobul, visit www.nobul.com.

