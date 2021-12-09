Copy Trading Goes Live on Alpha Impact, Integrated with Binance

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Alpha Impact (https://alphaimpact.fi/), a social copy trading platform that connects users with experts to help users replicate investment strategies, today announced that its copy trading function is now live. The company’s selective copy trading feature gives users the freedom to follow and copy the trades from top crypto traders and opinion leaders while simultaneously allowing customers to customize which trades and strategies they follow.

Social trading (or copy trading) is disrupting the investment space as millennials and Gen Zers follow profitable strategies from ‘finfluencers’ on Reddit, Tiktok and Twitter. The rise of social trading opens up new avenues for convenient ways to copy investment strategies.

The selective copy trading feature, which is free for the next two weeks, allows users to follow crypto investors, with the flexibility to choose what they buy or sell. As users may not always wish to follow the actions of other traders, Alpha Impact makes it easy to have deciding control from recommended trades. Members simply receive a notification to copy a trade and can set the amount they want to buy/sell, or they can choose to not copy the trade. Users can also ‘un-follow’ a trader at any time, and are not forced to copy the trades of top traders.

“Our platform has always been about empowering and educating our user base by providing helpful expertise from the industry’s top traders,” said Hayden Hughes, CEO of Alpha Impact. “Now that copy trading is live, our members can take full advantage of the platform’s expert insights from top traders while maintaining their own freedom to decide whether they want to buy and sell according to recommendations or their own preferences.”

Alpha Impact prioritizes giving users the tools to manage their own trades, keeping funds in their own wallet, while making it easy to find and copy a top trader. Alpha Impact will also soon introduce automated copy trading, streamlining the process even further, to follow all the trades an expert or influencer makes. Alpha Impact is integrated with Binance and will soon integrate FTX, the exchange built by traders for traders. Alpha Impact’s free model is available for a limited time.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact is a copy-trading social media platform designed to connect followers with professional traders. Users can connect their investment account to Alpha Impact to copy top traders in our community, get the latest market news from traders, and learn crypto investing from influential traders, masterclasses, and beginner guides. Traders can earn another stream of income from sharing trades, trading knowledge, and build industry reputation.

Built by two banking veterans from crypto and traditional finance, the founders’ philosophy is to empower people to profit from cryptocurrency and endorse strong performance history-backed traders as opinion leaders.

