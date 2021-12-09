Global Mineral Wool Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, End Product, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mineral Wool Market Research Report by Type, End Product, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mineral Wool Market size was estimated at USD 12.76 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 13.74 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% reaching USD 20.29 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Mineral Wool to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Glass Wool and Stone Wool.
- Based on End Product, the market was studied across Blanket, Board, Customized Shapes, Floor, Panel, Roof, and Wall. The Floor is further studied across Exterior and Interior. The Roof is further studied across Flat Roof and Pitched Roof.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Acoustic Insulation, Fire Protection, and Thermal Insulation.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Building & Construction, Industrial, and Transportation.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Mineral Wool Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Mineral Wool Market, including American Acoustical Products, Claremont Sales Corporation, CM Machinery, Fabrication Specialties, Inc., Hua Mei Glass Wool Products Ltd, Hydra Industries Group, Intirio Gmbh, Izocam, Johns Manville Inc., Knauf Insulation GmbH, Owens Corning, Paroc Panel System, Poly Glass Fiber Insulation, PROFHOLOD, Rigid-Wrap Insulation Systems, Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain, Shijiazhuang Tengchuang Trade Co.Ltd, TechnoSonus, The E.J. Davis Co., Uralita SA, USG, and Waco, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Mineral Wool Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Mineral Wool Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Mineral Wool Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Mineral Wool Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Mineral Wool Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Mineral Wool Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Mineral Wool Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growth in the pre-engineered buildings (PEB) industry
5.2.2. Stringent regulatory policies for energy efficient buildings
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Availability of alternative cheap insulating materials
5.3.2. Limited awareness regarding insulation products
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Growing adoption in vehicle system and transportation sector
5.4.2. Emergence of zero energy building
5.4.3. Increasing investment in the renewable energy sector of emerging economies
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Potential health hazards related to mineral wool
6. Mineral Wool Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Glass Wool
6.3. Stone Wool
7. Mineral Wool Market, by End Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Blanket
7.3. Board
7.4. Customized Shapes
7.5. Floor
7.5.1. Exterior
7.5.2. Interior
7.6. Panel
7.7. Roof
7.7.1. Flat Roof
7.7.2. Pitched Roof
7.8. Wall
8. Mineral Wool Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Acoustic Insulation
8.3. Fire Protection
8.4. Thermal Insulation
9. Mineral Wool Market, by End-user
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Building & Construction
9.3. Industrial
9.4. Transportation
10. Americas Mineral Wool Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Mineral Wool Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mineral Wool Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. American Acoustical Products
14.2. Claremont Sales Corporation
14.3. CM Machinery
14.4. Fabrication Specialties, Inc.
14.5. Hua Mei Glass Wool Products Ltd.
14.6. Hydra Industries Group
14.7. Intirio Gmbh
14.8. Izocam
14.9. Johns Manville Inc.
14.10. Knauf Insulation GmbH
14.11. Owens Corning
14.12. Paroc Panel System
14.13. Poly Glass Fiber Insulation
14.14. PROFHOLOD
14.15. Rigid-Wrap Insulation Systems
14.16. Rockwool International A/S
14.17. Saint-Gobain
14.18. Shijiazhuang Tengchuang Trade Co.Ltd.
14.19. TechnoSonus
14.20. The E.J. Davis Co.
14.21. Uralita SA
14.22. USG
14.23. Waco, Inc.
15. Appendix
