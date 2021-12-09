Global Power Transformer Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Insulation Type, Product Type, Rating, Cooling Method, Phase Type, Application Type, End-use and Region

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transformer Market Research Report by Insulation Type, Product Type, Rating, Cooling Method, Phase Type, Application Type, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Power Transformer Market size was estimated at USD 33.13 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 34.77 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% reaching USD 45.12 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Power Transformer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Insulation Type, the market was studied across Air, Gas, Oil, and Solid.
- Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Core and Shell.
- Based on Rating, the market was studied across High (801 MVA to 1200 MVA), Low (100 MVA to 500 MVA), and Medium (501 MVA to 800 MVA).
- Based on Cooling Method, the market was studied across Air-Cooled and Oil-Cooled.
- Based on Phase Type, the market was studied across Single Phase and Three Phase.
- Based on Application Type, the market was studied across Generation Step-up and Transmission.
- Based on End-use, the market was studied across Industrial, Residential & Commercial, and Utilities.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Power Transformer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Power Transformer Market, including Alstrom SA, ASEA Brown Boveri Group, Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Celme S.r.l., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., China XD Electric, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Daihen Electric Co.,Ltd., EMCO Ltd, General Electric Company, Hammond Power Solutions, Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,, Schneider Electric SA, SGB-SMIT International GmbH., Siemens AG,, SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc., TBA Corp Ltd, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tebian Electric Apparatus, Toshiba Corporation, and Voltamp Transformers.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Power Transformer Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Power Transformer Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Power Transformer Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Power Transformer Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Power Transformer Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Power Transformer Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Power Transformer Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing electricity demand worldwide
5.2.2. Growth in smart grid and smart power transformer development
5.2.3. Rising focus on renewable electric power generation
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Core and coil losses in transformers
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Rising investment in new & refurbishment of power infrastructure
5.4.2. Energy efficiency improvement in power transformers
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as copper & steel
6. Power Transformer Market, by Insulation Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Air
6.3. Gas
6.4. Oil
6.5. Solid
7. Power Transformer Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Core
7.3. Shell
8. Power Transformer Market, by Rating
8.1. Introduction
8.2. High (801 MVA to 1200 MVA)
8.3. Low (100 MVA to 500 MVA)
8.4. Medium (501 MVA to 800 MVA)
9. Power Transformer Market, by Cooling Method
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Air-Cooled
9.3. Oil-Cooled
10. Power Transformer Market, by Phase Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Single Phase
10.3. Three Phase
11. Power Transformer Market, by Application Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Generation Step-up
11.3. Transmission
12. Power Transformer Market, by End-use
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Industrial
12.3. Residential & Commercial
12.4. Utilities
13. Americas Power Transformer Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Argentina
13.3. Brazil
13.4. Canada
13.5. Mexico
13.6. United States
14. Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Australia
14.3. China
14.4. India
14.5. Indonesia
14.6. Japan
14.7. Malaysia
14.8. Philippines
14.9. Singapore
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Taiwan
14.12. Thailand
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Power Transformer Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. France
15.3. Germany
15.4. Italy
15.5. Netherlands
15.6. Qatar
15.7. Russia
15.8. Saudi Arabia
15.9. South Africa
15.10. Spain
15.11. United Arab Emirates
15.12. United Kingdom
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17. Company Usability Profiles
17.1. Alstrom SA
17.2. ASEA Brown Boveri Group
17.3. Bharat Bijlee
17.4. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
17.5. Celme S.r.l.
17.6. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
17.7. China XD Electric
17.8. Crompton Greaves Ltd.
17.9. Daihen Electric Co.,Ltd.
17.10. EMCO Ltd.
17.11. General Electric Company
17.12. Hammond Power Solutions
17.13. Hitachi Ltd.
17.14. Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group
17.15. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
17.16. Kirloskar Electric Company
17.17. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,
17.18. Schneider Electric SA
17.19. SGB-SMIT International GmbH.
17.20. Siemens AG,
17.21. SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.
17.22. TBA Corp Ltd.
17.23. TBEA Co. Ltd.
17.24. Tebian Electric Apparatus
17.25. Toshiba Corporation
17.26. Voltamp Transformers
18. Appendix
