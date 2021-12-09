The Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is expected to grow by 816.82 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377588/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric commercial vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions and increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation. In addition, the growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric commercial vehicle market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The electric commercial vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Product

• LCVs

• buses

• heavy and medium commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the favorable government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the electric commercial vehicle market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric commercial vehicle market covers the following areas:

• Electric commercial vehicle market sizing

• Electric commercial vehicle market forecast

• Electric commercial vehicle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric commercial vehicle market vendors that include AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Navistar International Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. Also, the electric commercial vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377588/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________