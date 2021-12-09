Outlook on the Self-Healing Concrete Global Market to 2026 - by Form, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Healing Concrete Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global self-healing concrete market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 33% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Self-healing concrete refers to a synthetic building material capable of automatically healing the cracks and damages. It consists of a bacterium that produces limestone, which expands into a gel to fill the gaps upon coming in contact with water and air. The concrete seals the cracks to protect the steel framework from external impacts and minimizes the risks of corrosion. It is commonly available in autogenic and autonomic self-healing variants. The autogenous variants use moisture for the healing process, whereas the autonomous variants use capsules containing additional healing agents or bacteria spores. As a result, they find extensive applications in the construction of residential, commercial, industrial and civil infrastructure.



Self-Healing Concrete Market Trends:

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for environment-friendly, reliable and durable constructions, is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of vascular-based healing technologies for the construction of modern buildings is also contributing to the market growth. They involve a series or network of tubes containing self-healing concrete, which are passed through the walls to reinforce the building.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of capsule-based self-healing concrete, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These capsules are highly convenient, permeable and cost-effective for large-scale applications. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies, along with extensive infrastructural developments, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global self-healing concrete market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, form and application.



Breakup by Form:

Intrinsic

Capsule Based

Vascular

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BASF SE, Basilisk, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Hycrete Inc. (Broadview Technologies Inc.), Kryton International Inc., Oscrete (Christeyns UK Ltd.), Penetron, RPM International Inc., Sika AG and Xypex Chemical Corporation.



