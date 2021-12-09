Global Biobutanol Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobutanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biobutanol market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Biobutanol, or butyl alcohol, refers to a chemical compound used as a fuel in internal combustion (IC) engines or an organic solvent. It consists of four carbon atoms and is usually manufactured by microbial fermentation of starch, sugar and cellulosic feedstock.

In comparison to the conventionally used ethanol and gasoline, it is non-corrosive in nature, immiscible in water, has higher energy content and flammability limits and lower vapor pressure. It also releases lesser quantities of hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide upon combustion. As a result, biobutanol is widely used in the manufacturing of rubber, paints, coatings, resins, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, food-grade extractants, chemical intermediates and herbicides.



The increasing demand for energy-efficient sources of fuel across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing environmental concerns among the masses regarding the release of excessive greenhouse gasses (GHG) into the environment, there is a shifting preference towards alternative fuels and renewable energy sources, thereby driving the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of biobutanol for the manufacturing of chemicals, such as butyl acrylates, is also contributing to the market growth. It is also used for the production of acetates, acrylates, glycol ethers and other industrial solvents.

Additionally, various advancements in the fermentation and cellulosic extraction technologies are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing consumption of biofuels in the aviation industry and fleet transportation sector, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of bio-based products, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global biobutanol market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biobutanol market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, raw material, application and end use industry.



Breakup by Raw Material:

Cereal Crops

Sugarcane Bagasse

Waste Biomass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Acrylates

Acetates

Glycol Ethers

Biofuel

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation

Construction

Medical

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abengoa, Biocleave Limited, Bioenergy International, Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre), Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva), Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo Inc., Metabolic Explorer SA, Solvay S.A. and W2 Energy Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biobutanol market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biobutanol market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biobutanol market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biobutanol Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.1 Cereal Crops

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Sugarcane Bagasse

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Waste Biomass

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Acrylates

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Acetates

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Glycol Ethers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Biofuel

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Transportation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Construction

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Medical

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Power Generation

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abengoa

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Biocleave Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Bioenergy International

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Eastman Chemical Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Gevo Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Metabolic Explorer SA

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Solvay S.A.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 W2 Energy Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

