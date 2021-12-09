Crypto Asset Management Market Size to Reach USD 1807.9 Million by 2028 with 21.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Crypto Asset Management Market information by Deployment Mode, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2028” market is valued USD 455.3 million in 2021 and will reach USD 1807.9 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.8% by 2028.

Market Scope:

The increasing venture capital funding coupled with the increasing investments in crypto asset management technology will offer robust opportunities for the crypto asset management market in the forecast period. The lack of a uniform regulatory framework coupled with unverified crypto-currency providers may act as market challenge over the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players on Crypto Asset Management Market Covered are:

Coinbase Inc. (US)

Gemini Trust Company LLC. (US)

Crypto Finance AG (Germany)

Genesis Global Trading Inc. (US)

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (US)

BitGo Inc. (US)

ICONOMI Limited (UK)

BINANCE (UK)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption in BFSI, and IT Sector to Boost Market Growth

The growing adoption of crypto-currency in the BFSI and IT sector will boost the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the growing need in the healthcare sector is also adding market growth.

Lack of Technical Experts to Remain as Market Restraint

The lack of technical expertise and infrastructure may act as market restraint over the forecast period. Besides, the long delays caused for completing a crypto-currency transfer are the additional challenges in the market.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The crypto asset management market is bifurcated based on end user, application type, deployment mode, and component.

By component, the solutions segment will lead the market over the forecast period at a high CAGR.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment will dominate the market over the forecast period followed by the cloud-based deployment that is predicted to grow at a favorable CAGR.

By application type, the web-based segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period followed by the mobile based application that is likely to grow at a high CAGR.

By end user, the retail and e-commerce segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Hold Lions Share in Crypto Asset Management Market

North America will hold the lions share in the crypto asset management market over the forecast period. Increased crypto currency adoption in Canada and the US, the adoption of advanced technologies like blockchains across industries, digitization of assets, the growing adoption in the US for the country being the most developed with regards to the economy, growing acceptance of crypto-currencies, and growing investments in crypto-currencies are adding to the global crypto asset management market growth in the region. Besides, the presence of several prominent vendors such as Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (US), Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), and Amberdata, Inc. (US), the penetration of new industries, improvement in economy, and the presence of large number of cloud crypto solution vendors across Canada and the US are also adding to the market growth.

APAC to Have Remarkable Growth in Crypto Asset Management Market

The APAC region will have a remarkable growth in the global crypto asset management market over the forecast period. Increasing institutional grade, regional regulator engagement, diversified cryto-investment opportunities, rapid advances in cloud computing, the network infrastructure, economic growth, stable geopolitical system, the presence and use of digital currency that influence the financial system in the region, growth of cryto-currencies attracting large financial institutions to attain greater business agility in banking systems, the growing adoption of crypto-currencies amid financial institutions, the wide presence of several crypto mining enterprises that are turning hosted crypto asset management solutions to effectively manage their business processes especially in developing countries like Singapore, India, and China are adding to the global crypto asset management market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Crypto Asset Management Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has boosted the efficiency of the global crypto-currency market. The market has grown rapidly in recent years. The capitalization of the market has boomed threefold in May 2021 to an all-time high of USD 2.5 trillion. An increase in the value of crypto assets is related to the increased interest in newer technologies and stable coins. During the outbreak, FinTech apps and digital money have contributed to speeding up technological progress. The regulatory changes and increased confusion during the crisis impacted every M&A activity, especially for new transactions. The increase in crypto assets has contributed to the acceleration of digitalization as well as cloud adoption of crypto-asset management. As the other commodities had been suffering at the time of economic downturn, crypto currencies had turned into a safe investment. The emergence of crypto asset management allows institutions for delivering cost-effective crypto financial services which includes live rate conversions, exchanges, crypto transactions, and other offerings which drive the market growth during the outbreak.

