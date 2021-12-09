The Global Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market is expected to grow by $ 80.71 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377526/?utm_source=GNW

71 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical facility environmental monitoring system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by higher efficiency than manual monitoring and enhanced profitability by lowering medical losses. In addition, higher efficiency than manual monitoring is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical facility environmental monitoring system market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The medical facility environmental monitoring system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Pharmacies

• Medical storage centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the stringent regulations on environmental monitoring in healthcare facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the medical facility environmental monitoring system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on medical facility environmental monitoring system market covers the following areas:

• Medical facility environmental monitoring system market sizing

• Medical facility environmental monitoring system market forecast

• Medical facility environmental monitoring system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical facility environmental monitoring system market vendors that include CiK Solutions GmbH, CirrusCon, Elitech Technology lnc., ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Halma Plc, Hanwell Solutions Ltd., Mesa Labs Inc., tempmate GmbH, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Vaisala Oyj. Also, the medical facility environmental monitoring system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

