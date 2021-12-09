'Seoul Vision 2030' project "Seoul Baekje Historic District Creation" selected by foreigners

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Among the major projects of 'Seoul Vision 2030', which contains Seoul's future vision for the next 10 years, the most anticipated policy by foreigners was 'Seoul Baekje Historic District Creation'.



This is the result of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's excellent policy voting for foreigners for 11 days from November 19 to 29.

30 major projects of the city were conducted for the implementation of 'Seoul Vision 2030'. A total of 6,227 people participated.

Foreign participants voted for a good policy from a minimum of 5 to a maximum of 10 per person. The total number of votes was 44,711.

The first place in the Seoul policy that foreigners expect in the vote was the 'Creation of Seoul Baekje Historic Areas around Pungnap-dong Toseong' project, which received 3,477 votes (7.8%).

Next, 'Opening of Seoul Water Regeneration Experience Center' (3,305 votes, 7.4%), where children can experience and relax at the same time, hosting Asia's representative tourism festival '2022 SEOUL FESTA' (3,185 votes, 7.1%), 'Asia's financial center Seoul' (2,663 votes, 6.0%), which promotes the establishment of the Seoul Investment Agency, 'Building a Manual Safe City Seoul' that systematically manages disasters using the 4th industrial technology (2,620 votes 6.0%), 'Building a global beauty industry hub' (5.0% of 2,246 votes) was followed by consolidating cosmetics companies, research institutes, and K-beauty experience spaces in Dongdaemun.

Regarding the four future visions of 'Seoul Vision 2030', foreigners' attention was focused on 'Global Leading City' (33.9%) and 'Future Emotional City' (31.0%). 'City of Coexistence' and 'City of Peace' showed interest in 19.6% and 15.5%, respectively.

‘Creating Baekje Historic District in Seoul around Toseong in Pungnap-dong’ is a project to create a historical district of Baekje in Seoul in Pungnap-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, where ‘Hanseong, the ancient capital of Baekje and played a central role on the Korean Peninsula for more than 2,000 years, took its place.

In order to investigate the historicity of the Baekje royal relics in the Pungnap-dong Toseong area, excavations are continued along with Pungnap-dong Toseong, Mongchontoseong and Seokchon-dong tombs, etc. By holding an academic conference on the royal capital of Baekje and operating a citizen participation program, the historicity of the ruins will be educated and promoted, thereby laying the groundwork for the 'Expansion of UNESCO World Heritage Listing' of the 'Baekje Historic Sites District'.

Through this, Seoul plans to strengthen its identity as a '2,000-year-old city'.

The 'Seoul Water Regeneration Experience Center and Park' is a modernization of the aging facilities of the 'Seonam Water Regeneration Center' in Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, the largest sewage treatment facility in Korea. It is a project to create a water regeneration experience center where children can play, and a park with a size of 52,900 square meters on the ground.

'2022 SEOUL FESTA' is an event to preempt tourism consumption, which is expected to increase in the era of 'with Corona', by connecting Seoul's Hallyu fever, which leads the world trend in beauty, gourmet, and style, as well as K-pop, movies, and dramas with tourism. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is planning to hold 'SEOUL FESTA 2022' throughout Seoul in August next year.

It is a major tourism festival featuring various Hallyu contents such as global Hallyu star performances, new Hallyu festivals such as food and beauty, shopping and eco-friendly programs.

Jong-jang Yoon, Seoul Metropolitan Government Communication Planning Officer, said, "Through this excellent policy vote, we were able to see the high interest of foreigners in 'Seoul Vision 2030'. We will continue to expand the process of implementing Seoul’s policies to introduce the changing image of Seoul to the world, and to promote Seoul’s attractive image as a city.”

