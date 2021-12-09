Theralase Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theralase® Technologies Inc. (“Theralase®” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds (“PDCs”) and their associated drug formulations, used to destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses, safely and effectively, is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its Intellectual Property (“IP”) portfolio.



Theralase® has recently been granted an Indian patent for “Metal-Based Coordination Complexes as Photodynamic Compounds and their Use.”

This patent encompasses numerous Theralase® PDCs destined for the Indian market; most importantly, TLD-1433, which is currently under clinical investigation in a Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (“NMIBC”) clinical study, being conducted in Canada and the United States.

The Mechanism of Action (“MOA”) of the patented Theralase® PDCs involves localization of the PDC inside the cancer cells of interest and then activating it by laser light to produce radical singlet oxygen and Reactive Oxygen Species (“ROS”), temporally and spatially to destroy the cancer cells, with minimum impact on healthy cells.

This patent further strengthens the extensive portfolio of patents already held by Theralase®, by differentiating TLD-1433 cancer therapy versus its competitors and providing Theralase® a sustainable first-mover competitive advantage in PDC technology in the oncology market. Theralase® is focused on increasing shareholder value, by providing the Company international patents to protect its unique technology, as the Company moves closer towards commercialization.

Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chief Scientific Officer (“CSO”), Theralase®, stated that, “This patent is strategic to opening up new international opportunities for Theralase® by expanding its IP portfolio of medical laser and oncology focused technologies internationally. Theralase®’s long-term strategy is to commercialize the Anti-Cancer Therapy (“ACT”) division technology commencing with NMIBC and expanding into Glio Blastoma Multiforme (“GBM”), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (“NSCLC”) and other various cancer indications to provide a safe, effective and rapid alternative treatment option for patients inflicted with these deadly diseases. The ability to provide personalized treatment for cancer patients to 'hunt and destroy' their cancer and prevent its recurrence and progression, all in a single or dual treatment, remains at the forefront of our research and development objectives.”

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to, safely and effectively, destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

